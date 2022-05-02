Minister Ruisandro Cijntje

Den e espektativa di e yegada di Allure of the Seas di 5 di mei aki, nos a haña ta un super bon oportunidat di kombersá ku señor Russell Benford ku ta e Vise Presidente di Relashon Gobernamental Amerika pa Royal Caribbean Group. Meskos ku ami, e tim di Royal Caribbean ta sumamente kontentu i entusiasma ku Allure of the Seas ta bin Kòrsou. Dia 5 di mei 2022 nos por spera sigur un 4500 turista ku ta bin bishitá nos ku e barku di mas grandi di Royal Caribbean. E barku aki tin un kapasidat di mas ku 7000 mil pasahero.

Banda di e tópiko spesífiko aki di Allure of the Seas, nos a papia tambe tokante di “shorepower”. Esaki ta e posibilidat di suministrá energia eléktriko na un barku ora e ta mará, mientras e barku su motornan ta wòrdú deskonekta. Ku e sistema di “shorepower” aki, lo hasi uso di nos kuriente, ku tambe ta nifiká un entrada mas pa pais.

Interporting, tambe otro tema ku ta masha di interes. Nos a papia amplio riba e posibildat aki. Interporting ta kaminda 2 of mas haf/porta, ta pèrmití e pasahero durante di su biahe krusero pa skohé unda e ke kuminsá i unda e ke finalisá su biahe.

E dia aki aki tambe tabata un fruktífero, e reunion tabata unu masha ameno, kaminda nos di kada un di e delegashonnan a keda hopi satisfecho.

