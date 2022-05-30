Temporada di Orkan 2022 Alerta i akshon trempan

Tur aña Servisio Meteorológiko Kòrsou ta para ketu na komienso di temporada di orkan pa nos region, pa informá i konsientisá públiko relashoná ku e impaktonan di orkan. E temporada di orkan ta kuminsá 1mé di yüni i lo terminá 30 di novèmber. Den e lunanan aki por spera formashon di siklon tropikal den region di Osean Atlántiko, Laman Karibe i Golfo di México. Naturalmente, mirando ku ta trata di fenómenonan di naturalesa, e sistemanan aki tambe por desaroyá sea promé òf despues di e lunanan menshoná.

Na mayoria okashon un siklon tropikal ta forma for di un ola tropikal ku ta subi Osean Atlántiko for di Afrika, òf for di un disturbio den atmósfera den nos área. Segun e sistemanan aki sigui desaroyá, un depreshon tropikal por wòrdu generá i e lo risibí un number na momentu ku e bientunan kuminsá supla rònt di un sentro di preshon abou. Ora ku bientu sigui oumentá (te mas ku 34 nudo) e sistema lo wòrdu klasifiká komo un tormenta tropikal i lo risibí un nòmber. Ora e tormenta tropikal su forsa di bientu sigui oumentá (mas ku 64 nudo) e lo wòrdu kategorisá komo un orkan. Faktornan ku ta di importansia pa e formashon ta un laman ku lo ta relativamente kalor den Osean Atlántiko, Laman Karibe òf Golfo di México i a la bes bientunan mester ta suak na nivelnan haltu.

E tres efektonan di un siklon tropikal ta bientu duru, áwaseru torensial i laman hopi brutu, tur tres durante di vários ora. (1) Bientu duru por ranka kita dak di kas, basha palu abou, ophetonan por wòrdu lansá i bentá riba kas i outonan. (2) Áwaseru torensial por kousa inundashon ku ta pone ku kasnan i kamindanan por inundá. (3) Laman brutu por kibra pirnan i botonan ku ta mará, pero tambe laman por subi tera i kousa inundashon na hotèlnan òf kasnan pegá ku kosta. Ta bon pa indiká ku no nesesariamente tur tres efekto lo afektá nos isla na mes momentu. Tormenta Tropikal Joan (1988) su efektonan prinsipal na Kòrsou tabata bientu fuerte, Orkan Lenny (1999), Tormenta Tropikal Omar (2008) i Orkan Matthew (2016) a impaktá Kòrsou ku laman brutu, Orkan Ivan (2004) i Tormenta Tropikal Tomás (2010) ku áwaseru torensial na respektivamente Aruba i Kòrsou.

E aña aki Servisio Meteorológiko ke enfoká riba e tema di “alerta i akshon trempan.” Alerta trempan ta enserá informashon di e menasa i e posibel impakto ku e lo bai tin pa sierto áreanan i tambe e medidanan di prekoushon ku lo mester wòrdu tumá. Akshon trempan ta e kantidat di akshon realisá promé ku e peliger bira inminente. Den e kuadro aki lo por midi mihó kon e rekomendashonnan ta wòrdu ehekutá. Esaki lo tin komo bentaha ku bida i propiedat lo wòrdu skapá òf salbá mas tantu ainda.

Esakinan ta algun punto di preparashon:

Medida preventivo pa ku bientu:

Sea konsiente di e kondishon di bo kas; inspektá bo dak i, si ta nesesario, refors’é; kòrta brasa di palu i mata pegá ku dak, rònt di kas i limpia bo kurá, ya ku ophetonan lòs por kousa daño na bo kas òf esun di bo bisiña.

Áwaseru:

Sea konsiente di e lokalidat di bo kas i chèk si esaki ta den un área ku sa inundá dor di áwaseru fuerte òf laman haltu; limpia kurá pa e awa di áwaseru kore bai den un forma natural i sali for di bo kurá. Pone santu pa prepará pa yena na saku pa prevení awa drenta kas; si riba kaminda bo topa ku un área ku ta inundá, bira bèk i no pasa dor di esaki, ya ku bo por hoga. Buska un saku di plèstik pa warda tur bo dokumentonan importante aden, pa nan no daña dor di awa.

Laman:

Sea konsiente di e lokalidat di bo kas i si esaki ta den un área ku sa inundá dor di laman haltu i/òf brutu. No subi laman, si a deskonsehá esaki!

Ademas yuda bo bisiñanan, espesialmente esnan di edat avansá, ku nan preparashon.

Sòru pa bo tin un plan di akshon pa famia, pa den kaso di un menasa.

Durante di e evento, sigui skucha radio i televishon, pa asina por sigui e boletinnan emití dor di outoridatnan.

Un biaha mas ta premirando ku e temporada di orkan aki tambe lo bira mas aktivo ku e promedio di trinta aña (1990 – 2020). E promedio aki ta enserá un kantidat di 14 tormenta ku nòmber, shete orkan i tres orkan fuerte (kategoria tres òf mas).

Tambe ta bon pa menshoná ku durante di e temporada aki por tin mal tempu ku ta bini for di direkshon sùit i ku lo ta nesesario pa tene kuenta ku esaki.

Servisio Meteorológiko, komo e outoridat pa dil ku menasa di sistemanan di naturalesa, ta monitoreá e wer den nos region i ta saka atvertensia ora ku esaki bira nesesario, pa informá i konsehá outoridatnan i tim di kalamidat e pasonan ku pais lo mester tuma.

Por sigui nos boletinnan a traves di nos website (http://www.meteo.cw), nos página di Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Meteorological.Department.Curacao/.), nos app Curacao Weather i tambe via di WhatsApp (+5999-560-1089).

VIGILANDO WER PA PROTEHÁ BIDA I PROPIEDAT

Orkaanseizoen 2022

Vroegtijdige waarschuwing en actie.

Elk jaar staat de Meteorologische Dienst Curaçao stil bij de aanvang van een nieuw orkaanseizoen in ons gebied, door het publiek in te lichten en bewust te maken van de impact van orkanen. Het orkaanseizoen begint officieel op 1 juni en eindigt op 30 november. Gedurende deze maanden kan men rekenen op de ontwikkeling van tropische cyclonen boven het gebied van de Noord-Atlantische Oceaan, de Caraïbische Zee en de Golf van Mexico. Gezien het feit dat dit natuurverschijnselen zijn, kunnen deze systemen zich ook zowel voor als na de vermelde maanden ontwikkelen.

In de meeste gevallen zal een tropische cycloon zich ontwikkelen uit een tropical wave, die vanaf West-Afrika de Atlantische Oceaan optrekt, of uit een andere storing in de dampkring. Naarmate dit systeem zich verder ontwikkelt, kan het een tropische depressie worden op het moment dat een windcirculatie rondom een centrum van lage luchtdruk ontstaat. Het krijgt dan een nummer. Naarmate dit system zich verder blijft ontwikkelen, zal de wind toenemen (tot meer dan 34 knopen) en zal het dan geclassificeerd worden tot een tropische storm en krijgt het een naam. Wanneer de windkracht van de tropische storm blijft toenemen (tot meer dan 64 knopen), dan zal het systeem tot orkaan geclassificeerd worden. Factoren die belangrijk zijn voor de ontwikkeling zijn een relatief warm zeewater in de Noord-Atlantische Oceaan, de Caraïbische Zee en de Golf van Mexico en daarnaast moet de wind in de hogere niveaus zwak zijn.

De drie effecten van een tropische cycloon zijn harde wind, zware regenval en zeer ruwe zee, alle drie gedurende diverse uren. (1) De harde wind kan daken van huizen losrukken, bomen doen omwaaien, voorwerpen kunnen wegwaaien en op huizen of auto’s neergeworpen worden. (2) Zware regenval kan overstromingen veroorzaken, die voor ondergelopen huizen en straten kan zorgen. (3) Ruwe zee kan pieren en vastgebonden boten vernielen, maar het zeewater kan verder ook het land opkomen en overstromingen in hotels of huizen vlak bij de kust veroorzaken. Er moet hierbij vermeld worden dat deze effecten ons eiland niet in alle gevallen tegelijkertijd zullen beïnvloeden. De invloed van Tropische Storm Joan (1988) op Curaçao was voornamelijk harde wind. Orkaan Lenny (1999), Tropische Stoem Omar (2008) en Orkaan Matthew (2016) beïnvloedden Curaçao met ruwe zee. Orkaan Ivan (2004) en Tropische Storm Tomás (2010) zorgden voor zware regenval op respectievelijk Aruba en Curaçao.

Dit jaar zal de Meteorologische Dienst zijn aandacht richten op het thema “vroegtijdige waarschuwing en actie.” Een vroegtijdige waarschuwing beslaat de informatie over de dreiging en de mogelijke impact die zal bestaan voor bepaalde gebieden en daarnaast ook de voorzorgsmaatregelen die genomen moeten worden. Vroegtijdige actie houdt de hoeveelheid actie in, die ondernomen wordt voordat het gevaar dreigend wordt. In dit kader kan men beter meten hoe de aanbevelingen worden uitgevoerd. Dit zal als voordeel hebben dat nog meer levens bespaard en eigendommen gered zullen worden.

Dit zijn enkele voorbereidingsonderwerpen:

Preventieve maatregelen v.w.b. de wind:

Wees bewust van de conditie van uw huis, inspecteer uw dak en, als dit noodzakelijk is, versterk deze; zaag de takken van bomen en planten nabij het dak van uw huis af en maak uw erf schoon, aangezien losliggende voorwerpen schade aan uw huis of die van de buren kunnen veroorzaken.

Regenval:

Wees bewust van de locatie van uw huis en ga na of deze zich bevindt in een gebied dat door zware regenval of hoge zee overstroomd kan worden; maak uw erf schoon, zodat het regenwater op een natuurlijke wijze uit uw tuin kan wegstromen. Zorg ervoor dat u zand heeft, dat u in zakken kunt stoppen om het regenwater buiten uw huis te houden. Indien u zich op weg bevindt en een overstroomd gebied nadert, keer dan om en rij niet in dat water, aangezien u kunt verdrinken. Gebruik een plastic zak om uw belangrijke documenten in te bewaren, zodat deze niet door het water beschadigd worden.

De zee:

Wees bewust van de locatie van uw huis en ga na of dit zich bevindt in een gebied dat door een hoge waterstand en/of ruwe zee overstroomd kan worden. Ga de zee niet op, als dit afgeraden wordt!

Bovendien kunt u uw buren met de voorbereidingen helpen, vooral wanneer deze een hoge leeftijd hebben.

Zorg ervoor dat u een gezinsactieplan heeft, zodat u in het geval van een dreiging tijdig de nodige beschermingsmaatregelen kunt nemen.

Blijf gedurende zo’n evenement naar de radio luisteren en naar de televisie kijken, om op die manier de berichten van de autoriteiten te blijven volgen.

Naar verwachting zal ook dit orkaanseizoen actiever zijn dan het dertigjarig gemiddelde (1990 – 2020). Dit gemiddelde beslaat een hoeveelheid van 14 stormen met een naam, zeven orkanen en drie intense orkanen (categorie drie of meer).

Het is ook goed om te vermelden dat gedurende dit seizoen zware onweersbuien ons eiland vanuit het zuiden kunnen naderen en hiermee zullen wij dan rekening moeten houden.

De Meteorologische Dienst, zijnde de autoriteit op het gebied van de dreiging van natuurverschijnselen, houdt het weer in ons gebied in de gaten en geeft waarschuwingen uit, wanneer dit noodzakelijk is. Op die manier worden de autoriteiten en het rampenteam ingelicht en van raad voorzien over de mogelijke gevaren en ook over de stappen die het land moet nemen.

Onze berichten kunnen via onze website (http://www.meteo.cw), onze Facebookpagina (http://www.facebook.com/Meteorological.Department.Curacao/.), onze app, Curacao Weather en ook via onze WhatsApp service (+5999-560-1089) gevolgd worden.

HET WEER IN DE GATEN HOUDENDE OM LEVENS EN EIGENDOMMEN TE BESCHERMEN

Hurricane Season 2022

Early Warning and Action

Every year, the Meteorological Department Curaçao commemorates the start of a new hurricane season in our area, by informing the public and making them aware of the impact of hurricanes. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and ends on November 30th. During these months, tropical cyclones are expected to develop over the North Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. Given that these are natural phenomena, these systems can also develop both before and after the stated months.

In most cases, a tropical cyclone will develop from a tropical wave moving into the Atlantic Ocean from West Africa, or from some other disturbance in the atmosphere. As this system develops, it can become a tropical depression when a wind circulation develops around a center of low air pressure. It will then be given a number. When this system continues to evolve, winds will increase (to over 34 knots) and it will then be classified as a tropical storm and given a name. If the tropical storm’s wind speed continues to increase (to over 64 knots), the system will be classified as a hurricane. Factors that are important for the development are relatively warm sea water in the North Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, and in addition, the wind must be weak in the higher levels.

The three effects of a tropical cyclone are strong winds, heavy rainfall and very rough seas, all three during several hours. (1) The strong winds can tear roofs off houses, blow trees over, objects can blow away and be thrown on houses or cars. (2) Heavy rainfall can cause flooding, which can cause flooding of houses and streets. (3) Rough seas can destroy piers and tied boats, but the seawater can also move further ashore and cause flooding in hotels or houses near the coast. It should be noted that these effects will not affect our island in all cases at the same time. The influence of Tropical Storm Joan (1988) on Curaçao was mainly high winds. Hurricane Lenny (1999), Tropical Storm Omar (2008) and Hurricane Matthew (2016) affected Curaçao with rough seas. Hurricane Ivan (2004) and Tropical Storm Tomás (2010) caused heavy rainfall on Aruba and Curaçao respectively.

This year, the Meteorological Department will focus on the theme of “early warning and action.” An early warning includes information about the threat and the potential impact that will exist for certain areas, as well as the precautions to be taken. Early action refers to the amount of action that is taken before the danger becomes imminent. In this context people can better measure how the recommendations are being implemented. This will have the advantage of saving even more lives and property.

Here are some preparation topics:

Preventive measures regarding the wind:

Be aware of the condition of your house, inspect your roof and, if necessary, reinforce it; Cut the branches off trees and plants near the roof of your house and clean your yard, as loose objects can damage your house or the one of a neighbor.

Rainfall:

Be aware of the location of your home and check out if it is in an area prone to flooding from heavy rainfall or high seas; clean your yard so that rainwater can flow out of your garden naturally. Make sure you have sand that you can put in bags to keep the rainwater out of your house. If you are on the road and approaching a flooded area, turn around and do not drive through that water as you could drown. Use a plastic bag to keep your important documents so that they are not damaged by the water.

The sea:

Be aware of the location of your home and see if it is in an area that could be inundated by high water and/or rough seas. Do not go to sea, if this is not recommended!

In addition, you can help your neighbors with the preparations, especially if they are old.

Make sure you have a family action plan so that you can take the necessary protective measures in a timely manner in the event of a threat.

During such an event, continue to listen to the radio and watch television, in order to keep up with the reports of the authorities.

This hurricane season is also expected to be more active than the 30-year average (1990 – 2020). This average covers an amount of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes (category three or more).

It is also worth mentioning that severe thunderstorms can approach our island from the south during this season and we will have to take this into account.

The Meteorological Department, being the authority on the threat of natural phenomena, monitors the weather in our area and issues warnings when necessary. In this way, the authorities and the emergency team are informed and advised about the possible dangers and also about the steps the country should take.

Our messages can be sent via our website (http://www.meteo.cw), our Facebook page (http://www.facebook.com/Meteorological.Department.Curacao/), our app, Curacao Weather and also via our WhatsApp service (+5999-560-1089).

WATCHING THE WEATHER TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY

