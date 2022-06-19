NOTISIA POLISIAL Breaking news: MORTO DEN TRAFIKO June 19, 2022June 19, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments KLIK AKI PA WAK E FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100045700818054 Vehikulo ta alkansá un peaton riba Andres Belloweg na altura di Centro di Bario Brievengat.E peaton a pèrdè su bida na e sitio di e aksidente. Pas na alma di e defuntu Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading...
