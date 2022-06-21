SER ta risibí informashon riba ròl di PAHO den reformanan den sistema di salubridat públiko 

Ta rekerí partisipashon di tur interlokutor sosial pa apoyo i un implementashon efektivo

WILLEMSTAD, 20 di yüni 2022 – ,,E reformanan nesesario den organisashon i finansiamentu di e sektor di kuido pa hasi e sektor aki mas flèksibel i resiliente a largo plaso, konforme loke a ser akordá ku Hulanda den e Pakete di Pais (Landspakket), tin posibilidatnan grandi di éksito si ta eksistí un grado altu di sentido di urgensia, enfoke i un kompromiso inkondishonal di tur aktor envolví, inkluso e partnernan sosial representá den Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER). Un strategia di komunikashon efikas, ku ta rekonosé diálogo sosial komo hèrmènt pa optené apoyo i un alto grado di kompromiso i aseptashon pa ku e reformanan ku tin un impakto sosioekonómiko, por kontribuí di un forma balioso na alkansá e ophetivo ei.”

Esaki ta un di e konklushonnan prinsipal ku a yega na e durante un seshon informativo ku SER a risibí djabièrnè, dia 17 di yüni último, di un delegashon di e organisashon di maneho di ministerio di Salú, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa (GMN), asistí pa un ekipo di ekspertonan di e Organisashon Pan-Amerikano di Salú / Organisashon Mundial di Salú (PAHO/WHO), despues ku SER a risibí djárason, dia 15 di yüni último, den Hotel Renaissance, riba rekomendashon di ministerio di GMN, un presentashon amplio riba reformanan den sektor di salubridat públiko i kon PAHO/WHO ta brinda asistensia tékniko na e proseso aki. E presentashon aki tabata kontinuashon di e reunion ku SER tabata tin ku Minister di GMN, Sra. Dorothy Pietersz-Janga, djabièrnè dia 3 di yüni último, durante kua a duna un splikashon mas detayá riba e proposishon pa redusí e pakete di Seguro Básiko di Salú (BVZ), ku de minister a presentá na SER pa konseho.

Na base di e reformanan den sektor di kuido, di kua algun ya kaba ta den fase di implementashon, tin e strategia di intervenshon den kuater fase manera aprobá dor di Konseho di Ministernan (KdM) durante e promé kuartal di e aña aki, pa garantisá sostenibilidat di e sistema di kuido na Kòrsou manera proponé den e informe “Kopzorgen over de zorg” di 26 di yanüari 2022. E strategia di intervenshon den kuater fase ta konstituí base di maneho di e gabinete aktual pa hasi sostenibel: kalidat, aksesibilidat i finansiamentu di kuido médiko na Kòrsou.

E motibu prinsipal pa e strategia di intervenshon den kuater fase aki, manera aprobá dor di KdM, ta e gastunan operashonal haltu di hòspital nobo (Curaçao Medical Center, CMC). E motibu indirekto di e strategia tin di aber ku garantisá a mediano plaso sostenebilidat di kontribushon di pais (Landsbijdrage) na e fondo di BVZ.

Durante e presentashon na SER, djárason dia 15 di yüni último, e ekspertonan di PAHO/WHO, basá riba nan konosementu tékniko i den nan ròl komo asesor di ministerio di GMN, a duna nan vishon riba kon, i na ki punto, Kòrsou lo por uza e aserkamentunan metodológiko ku a keda demostrá di ta efisiente, basá riba investigashonnan empíriko komparativo di paisnan, en partikular paisnan den region di Karibe i Latinoamérika, pa redusí oumentu di gastunan di kuido manteniendo e sektor di kuido aksesibel, pagabel i di kalidat altu.

E seshon informativo na SER di djabièrnè dia 17 di yüni último a konsentrá su mes prinsipalmente riba viabilidat práktiko di e enfokenan metodológiko den e konteksto spesífiko di Kòrsou i riba e kondishonnan primordial nesesario ku mester kumpli kuné pa oumentá grado di éksito i un implementashon efektivo. A rekonosé e nesesidat di kompromiso sosial kontinuo, en partikular di e partnernan sosial.

Riba e potrèt: sintá na e mesa prinsipal: presidente den funshon di SER, sr. mr. John Jacobs i kabesante di e tim di eksperto di PAHO/WHO dr. Erica Wheeler. Pará nan tras: algun miembro di SER, kompañá pa ekspertonan di ministerio di GMN i esnan di PAHO/WHO.

SER krijgt debriefing over rol PAHO bij hervormingen in de zorgsector

Betrokkenheid sociale partners vereist voor draagvlakvergroting en effectieve implementatie

WILLEMSTAD, 20 juni 2022 – ,,De noodzakelijke hervormingen in de organisatie en financiering van de zorgsector in Curaçao die deze sector op termijn wendbaar en weerbaar moet maken en waarover met Nederland afspraken zijn gemaakt in het Landspakket, hebben een groot kans van slagen indien er sprake is van een hoog urgentiegevoel, focus en onvoorwaardelijk commitment van alle betrokken partijen, inclusief de sociale partners die in de Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) vertegenwoordigd zijn. Een doeltreffende communicatiestrategie, waarin sociale dialoog als instrument wordt erkend ter verkrijging van draagvlakvergroting en meer maatschappelijk engagement voor de hervormingen die sociaaleconomische gevolgen hebben, kan hieraan een waardevolle bijdrage leveren”.

Dat is één van de belangrijkste conclusies van de debriefing-sessie die de SER op vrijdag 17 juni 2022 kreeg van een ambtelijke delegatie van de beleidsorganisatie van het ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN), bijgestaan door een team van experts van de Pan-Amerikaanse Gezondheidsorganisatie (PAHO/WHO), nadat de raad op woensdag 15 juni 2022 in het Renaissance hotel, op voorstel van het ministerie van GMN, een uitgebreide presentatie kreeg over de inmiddels in gang gezette hervormingen in de zorgsector en over de wijze waarop PAHO aan dit proces technische bijstand verleent. Deze presentatie was het vervolg van de ontmoeting die de SER op vrijdag 3 juni 2022 had met de Minister van GMN mw. Dorothy Pietersz-Janga en waarbij een nadere toelichting werd gegeven over het door de minister bij de SER voor advies aanhangig gemaakte voorstel voor een versmallingspakket van de Basisverzekering Ziektekosten (BVZ).

Ten grondslag aan de hervormingen, waarvan sommigen zich reeds in de uitvoeringsfase bevinden, ligt het in het eerste kwartaal van dit jaar door de Raad van Ministers (RvM) goedgekeurde vier-fasen interventiestrategie voor de verduurzaming van het Curaçaose zorgstelsel zoals vervat in het rapport ‘Kopzorgen over de zorg’ van 26 januari 2022. Deze gefaseerde interventiestrategie vormt de beleidsbasis van het huidige kabinet om de kwaliteit, toegankelijkheid en betaalbaarheid van de zorg in Curaçao bestendig te maken.

De directe aanleiding voor de door de RvM goedgekeurde gefaseerde interventiestrategie is de verliesgevende exploitatie van het nieuwe ziekenhuis (het Curaçao Medical Center, CMC). De indirecte aanleiding voor de strategie wordt gevormd door de houdbaarheid op de middellange termijn van de landsbijdrage in het Fonds BVZ.

Tijdens de toelichting aan de SER op woensdag 15 juni gaven de PAHO/WHO-experts, op grond van hun technische expertise en ondersteunende rol aan het ministerie van GMN, hun visie op de wijze waarop en de mate waarin Curaçao gebruik zou kunnen maken van methodologische benaderingen die op basis van landenvergelijkend empirisch onderzoek, met name in de Latijns-Amerikaanse en Caribische regio, hun effectiviteit hebben bewezen om stijgende zorgkosten te drukken en de zorg toegankelijk te houden op kwalitatief hoogwaardig niveau.

De debriefing-sessie op vrijdag 17 juni stond hoofdzakelijk in het teken van een terugkoppeling aan de SER over de praktische haalbaarheid van die methodologische benaderingen in de specifieke Curaçaose context en aan de randvoorwaarden waaraan voldaan moeten worden ter vergroting van de slaagkans voor een doelmatige implementatie. Daarbij werd blijvende maatschappelijke engagement, in het bijzonder die van de sociale partners, erkend.

Op de foto: zittend aan de hoofdtafel, fungerend SER-voorzitter mr. John Jacobs (links) en het hoofd van de PAHO/WHO technische delegatie dr. Erica Wheeler. Staand, enkele SER-leden, ambtelijke deskundigen van het Ministerie van GMN en de PAHO/WHO-experts.

SER Curaçao receives debriefing on role of PAHO in health care reforms

Involvement of social partners required for support and effective implementation

WILLEMSTAD, June 20, 2022 – ,,The necessary reforms in the organization and financing of the healthcare sector in Curaçao, which should make this sector flexible and resilient in the long run, according to what has been agreed upon with the Netherlands in the Country Package (Landspakket), have a great chance of success if there is a high sense of urgency, focus and unconditional commitment from all parties concerned, including the social partners represented in the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao. An effective communication strategy, which recognizes social dialogue as a tool for gaining support and greater measure of commitment to the reforms that have socio-economic impact, can make a valuable contribution to this.”

This is one of the main conclusions of the debriefing session that the SER of Curaçao received on Friday, June 17, 2022, from an official delegation of the policy organization of the Ministry of Health, Environment and Nature (GMN), assisted by a team of experts from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), after the council received on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Renaissance Hotel, at the proposal of the Ministry of GMN, a comprehensive presentation on the reforms now underway in the healthcare sector and on how PAHO/WHO is providing technical assistance to this process. This presentation was a follow-up to the meeting that the SER had with the Minister of GMN Ms. Dorothy Pietersz-Janga on Friday, June 3, 2022, during which a further explanation was given on the proposal for a narrowing package of the Basic Health Insurance (BVZ), which the Minister has submitted to the SER for advice.

Underlying the reforms, some of which are already in the implementation phase, is the four-phase intervention strategy approved in the first quarter of this year by the Council of Ministers (RvM) of Curaçao for the sustainability of the Curaçao healthcare system as contained in the report “Kopzorgen over de zorg” of January 26, 2022. This four-phase intervention strategy forms the policy basis of the current Cabinet to make the quality, accessibility and affordability of healthcare in Curaçao sustainable.

The direct reason for the phased intervention strategy, approved by the Council of Ministers of the Leeward island, is the subsequent loss-making operation of the new hospital (the Curaçao Medical Center, CMC). The indirect reason for the phased intervention strategy is the medium-term sustainability of the Government contribution (Landsbijdrage) to the BVZ Fund.

During the presentation to the SER on Wednesday, June 15, the PAHO/WHO experts, based on their technical expertise and supporting role to the Ministry of GMN, gave their views on how and to what extent Curaçao could use methodological approaches that have been proven effective, based on country comparative empirical research, particularly in the Latin American and Caribbean region, to reduce rising healthcare costs and keep healthcare accessible at high quality levels.

The debriefing session on Friday, June 17 was mainly dedicated to provide feedback to the SER on the practical feasibility of those methodological approaches in the specific Curaçao context and on the preconditions that need to be met to increase the success rate for effective reform implementation. The continued social commitment, in particular that of the social partners, was acknowledged.

Pictured: seated at the head table, acting SER President John Jacobs (left) and the head of the PAHO/WHO technical delegation Dr. Erica Wheeler. Standing, some SER members, professionals from the Ministry of GMN and the PAHO/WHO experts.

