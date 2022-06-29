MEDIDANAN DI PREKOUSHON
MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ ASUNTUNAN GENERAL I PROMÉ MINISTER
PUBLIKÁ RIBA 28 YÜNI 2022
Awe, djamars 28 di yüni 2022 durante oranan di mainta, Servisio Meteorológiko di Kòrsou a aktivá kódigo kòrá en konekshon ku e situashon di wer. Durante e Relato di Dia ekstraordinario di 7:30’or di anochi, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a anunsiá diferente medida di prekoushon. E medidanan i otro mensahenan ta rekonosibel na e kolo hel di krísis i kalamidat. Sigui kanalnan ofisial di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Meteo òf bo media preferí pa un siguiente ‘update’: djárason 29 di yüni 2022 pa 11:30’or di mainta.
