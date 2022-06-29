Latest:

GOBIERNU 

MEDIDANAN DI PREKOUSHON

MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ ASUNTUNAN GENERAL I PROMÉ MINISTER

PUBLIKÁ RIBA 28 YÜNI 2022

Awe, djamars 28 di yüni 2022 durante oranan di mainta, Servisio Meteorológiko di Kòrsou a aktivá kódigo kòrá en konekshon ku e situashon di wer. Durante e Relato di Dia ekstraordinario di 7:30’or di anochi, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a anunsiá diferente medida di prekoushon. E medidanan i otro mensahenan ta rekonosibel na e kolo hel di krísis i kalamidat. Sigui kanalnan ofisial di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Meteo òf bo media preferí pa un siguiente ‘update’: djárason 29 di yüni 2022 pa 11:30’or di mainta.

 

Medidanan di Prekoushon | Djamars, 28 di yüni 2022

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 609

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 610

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 611

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 612

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 613

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 614

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 615

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 616

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 617

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 618

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 619

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 620

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 621

PSA Anunsionan 28yuni2022 622

