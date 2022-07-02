Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Armed robbery on supermarket  located  the Arch road

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Vakantieplan 7 juli 2022 t/m 10 augustus 2022. Total Care Institute gaat de werld rond. Meldt uw kind aan vanaf 1 juni 2022. De enige vakantieplan die gedurende de hele vakantie loopt en de goedkoopste met de beste hoge kwaliteit.
Klik hier oom naar onze FaceBook te gaan: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100045700818054

 

 

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector  F.N Richards

Philipsburg, July 01th t 2022

 

Armed robbery on supermarket  located  the Arch road

The police dispatch was notified about an armed robbery which to took place in  a supermarket  located on the Arch road.

The supermarket was robbed of cash from the cash register with the use of a firearm.

After the robbery both suspects made  their escape  in an  awaiting vehicle.

The police tried the intercept the getaway vehicle which lead to a short pursuit that ended in the Belvedere area.

During this pursuit a male suspect  was  apprehended.

The other two suspects avoided being captured by fleeing  through   the bushes  towards the French border.

A search for the  fleeing suspects   in the  immediate  area  was conducted, a weapon  was discovered and confiscated. No additional arrest was made.

The French authorities were also notified.

This investigation will be conducted by the special robbery unit.

 

You May Also Like

Detenshon relashoná ku enkubrimentu

REDAKSHON 0

Empleadonan públiko di Ministerio di Hustisia a huramentá.

REDAKSHON 0

KOMUNIKADO DI KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU Polis a detené un hòmber sospechoso pa ladronisia di outo.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: