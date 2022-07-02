Armed robbery on supermarket located the Arch road
From: Acting head of communication Department
Inspector F.N Richards
Philipsburg, July 01th t 2022
The police dispatch was notified about an armed robbery which to took place in a supermarket located on the Arch road.
The supermarket was robbed of cash from the cash register with the use of a firearm.
After the robbery both suspects made their escape in an awaiting vehicle.
The police tried the intercept the getaway vehicle which lead to a short pursuit that ended in the Belvedere area.
During this pursuit a male suspect was apprehended.
The other two suspects avoided being captured by fleeing through the bushes towards the French border.
A search for the fleeing suspects in the immediate area was conducted, a weapon was discovered and confiscated. No additional arrest was made.
The French authorities were also notified.
This investigation will be conducted by the special robbery unit.
