Public Entity Saba The Youth Council left Saba yesterday, Thursday, June 30th, to start their working visit in the Netherlands.

The working trip was made possible by Unicef Netherlands, the Public Entity Saba, and the Ministry of BZK.

The Youth Council is scheduled to visit Den Haag, Utrecht, and Rotterdam. Meetings are planned with Jorien Wuite from D66, State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations, Ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen, and Unicef Netherlands, among others.