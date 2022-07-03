From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector F.N. Richards

Philipsburg, July 03rd , 2022

Controls of vehicles participating in the planned upcoming Jouvert:

The police traffic department was busy over the weekend with the controlling of vehicles

& drivers that will be taking part in the planned Jouvert jump up to held on July, 09 th , 2022.

These controls were conducted on Saturday July, 02nd, 2022 between the hours of 12:00 pm to 14: 30 Pm on the ring road located on the Walter Nisbeth road.

A total of 9 vehicles were inspected which will be directly involved in this planned event.

All 9 vehicles and their respective drivers meet the requirement needed and are now

considered safe to take part in this event.

However the police are urging the general public to exercise caution and be responsible during the event .

Let us make this event a safe, enjoyable incident free event.

Accident on the A. Th. Illidge road:

On Sunday July 03rd, 2022 approximately 05:20 am a traffic accident was reported to the police dispatch that had taken place on the A. TH. Illidge

road.

On arrival at the scene the patrol discovered an accident which turned out to be a head on collision between a white Hyundai and a black Kia.

Indications are that the cause of the accident is because the driver of the white Hyundai

crossed over to the lane of oncoming traffic, which ended in the head on

collision.

Both drivers and passengers were injured and taken to the SMMC for further treatment.

They are all listed in stable condition.

The investigation will be conducted by the traffic department.

The Police is once again urging and encouraging all drivers to practice caution when operating any type of vehicle while on the public road.

Be responsible and adhere to the local traffic ordinance.