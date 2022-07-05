Seapel spiña largu: no ta problema pero den problema

For di febrüari 2022 tin reportahenan ta drenta di murimentu di seapel spiña largu òf seapel pretu (Diadema) na un grupo di isla den Karibe, inkluso Statia, St. Maarten, Saba i Kòrsou

. Organisashonnan responsabel pa áreanan marino protehá denter di e region di Karibe hulandes ta preokupá ku e eventonan akí por ta un ripitishon di e murimentu masivo di seapel ku a tuma lugá den añanan 1980 i ku a hera kaba ku e populashon di seapel di Karibe. Un edishon nobo di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) su boletin di informe digital i grátis Bionews ta pone atenshon na e aktual proseso di murimentu, kiko ta hasiendo pa restorá e populashonnan akí i kiko abo por hasi pa duna asistensia.

Importansia pa ref di koral

Seapel pretu tin un papel importante den mantenshon saludabel di ref di koral, ku ta esensial pa protekshon di kosta i un fuente di entrada krusial pa hende den Karibe Hulandes komo ku nan ta un atrakshon pa turismo. Seapel spiña largu ta yuda mantené e balansa delikado denter di e ref dor ku nan ta kome alga, ku ora esaki ta den abundansia grandi ta hasi daño na koral.

Malesa rònt region di Karibe

Medio di añanan 1980 un malesa a skeiru rònt di region di Karibe, kabando ku kasi hinter e populashon di seapel. Medio febrüari 2022, tin reportahenan a kuminsá drenta tokante kasonan ekstensivo di murimentu di seapel den region di Karibe. Di Karibe Hulandes e promé reportahenan a drenta riba 14 di mart for di e isla di Statia. Seguidamente pronto reportahenan di e otro islanan di Islariba, Saba ku St. Maarten a drenta. Na Kòrsou, a reportá e promé opservashonnan di seapel malu a drenta na kuminsamentu di yüni. Dos siman despues mas ku 90% di e populashonnan ku tabata bou di investigashon a disparsé.

Tayer di Diadema

Na aprel, DCNA a tene huntu ku Hogeschool Van Hall Larenstein (VHL), un tayer di Restorashon di Diadema (Seapel pretu). E tayer akí a duna investigadónan i managernan di parkenan marino un bista amplio di e situashon ku e seapel pretu ta den pa e region di Karibe, inkluso e eventonan aktual di murimentu i téknikanan di restorashon.

Abo por yuda

Siudadanonan i turistanan tambe por yuda registrá salubridat di seapel den Karibe dor di manda nan opservashonnan di seapel saludabel, malu òf morto. E reportahenan akí lo yuda managernan di parkenan marino determiná e kousanan i traha riba intentonan di restorashon. Bo por registrá bo opservashonnan dor di bishita e wèpsait di AGRRA (https://www.agrra.org/sea-urchin-die-off/) òf dor di tuma kontakto ku bo Organisashon di Maneho di Parke lokal.

Otro konsehonan pa prevení plamamentu di e malesa:

Laba ekipo di sambuyá ku hopi awa dushi i laga nan seka na solo

Sambuyá na sitionan ku no ta infektá promé ku bai sitionan (indiká komo) infektá

No trapa riba nan òf kita nan for di kaminda nan ta, bibu òf morto

Mas informashon

Tuma mas informashon tokante e situashon aktual, kiko ta hasiendo pa restorá e populashonnan i kiko abo por hasi pa yuda, dor di lesa e último edishon di DCNA su boletin di informe digital grátis Bionews disponibel na https://dcnanature.org/news/.

DCNA su boletin di notisia BioNews ta supsidiá generosamente pa e Ministerio hulandes di Agrikultura, Naturalesa i Kalidat di Kuminda (LNV) i e aktividatnan di DCNA ta supsidiá pa De Postcode Loterij.

Diadema zee-egels: geen problemen, maar in de problemen

Sinds februari 2022 zijn er berichten over het afsterven van de zee-egels (Diadema Antillarum) op een aantal eilanden in het Caribisch gebied, waaronder St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Saba en Curaçao. De autoriteiten van beschermde zeegebieden binnen het Nederlands Caribisch gebied zijn bezorgd dat deze gebeurtenissen een weerspiegeling kunnen zijn van de massale afsterving van zee-egels die plaatsvond in de jaren tachtig waardoor de populaties van de Diadema zee-egels in het Caribisch gebied bijna volledig werden weggevaagd. Een nieuwe editie van Bionews, de gratis digitale nieuwsbrief van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), biedt aandacht aan de huidige stand van de afsterving, wat er wordt gedaan om de populaties te herstellen en wat u kunt doen om te helpen.

Belang voor koraalriffen

Diadema zee-egels spelen een cruciale rol bij het in stand houden van gezonde koraalriffen, welke essentieel zijn voor kustbescherming en een cruciale inkomstenbron voor mensen in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied, doordat ze een magneet zijn voor toeristen. Diadema zee-egels helpen de delicate balans binnen het rif in stand te houden door te grazen op algen, waarvan een overvloed het koraal kan beschadigen.

Caribisch-brede ziekte

Halverwege de jaren tachtig van de 19e eeuw raasde een ziekte door het Caribisch gebied die bijna de hele zee-egelpopulatie vernietigde. Medio februari 2022 kwamen er meldingen over nieuwe omvangrijke sterfgevallen in het Caribisch gebied. Meldingen uit het Nederlands Caribisch gebied kwamen voor het eerst binnen op 14 maart vanaf het eiland St. Eustatius. Vervolgberichten van de overige Nederlandse benedenwindse eilanden Saba en St. Maarten volgden snel. Op Curaçao werden begin juni de eerste waarnemingen van zieke zee-egels gemeld. Twee weken later was meer dan 90% van de onderzochte populaties verdwenen.

Diadema Workshop

In april organiseerde DCNA, samen met de University of Applied Sciences Van Hall Larenstein (VHL), een Diadema Restauratie Workshop. Deze workshop gaf onderzoekers en parkbeheer managers een uitgebreid beeld van de algehele situatie van de Diadema zee-egel in het Caribisch gebied, inclusief informatie over de huidige afstervingsgebeurtenissen en restauratietechnieken.

U kunt helpen

Burgers en toeristen kunnen ook helpen de gezondheid van zee-egels in het Caribisch gebied te traceren door hun observaties van gezonde, zieke of dode zee-egels te rapporteren. Deze rapporten helpen parkbeheerders en onderzoekers om de oorzaken te bepalen en te werken aan herstelbenaderingen. U kunt uw waarnemingen melden door de AGRRA-website te bezoeken (https://www.agrra.org/sea-urchin-die-off/) of door contact op te nemen met uw plaatselijke parkbeheerorganisatie.

Ander advies om verspreiding van de ziekte te voorkomen:

– Was duikuitrusting in veel zoet water en laat het in de zon drogen

– Duik op niet-geïnfecteerde plekken voordat u duikt op (bekende) geïnfecteerde plekken

– Stap er niet op en verplaats of verwijder ze niet: levend of dood

Leer meer

Leer meer over de huidige staat van populaties, wat er wordt gedaan om deze populaties te herstellen en wat u kunt doen om te helpen, door DCNA’s nieuwste editie van diens gratis digitale nieuwsbrief Bionews te lezen, beschikbaar op https://dcnanature.org/news/

DCNA’s nieuwsbrief BioNews wordt mede mogelijk gemaakt door het Ministerie van Landbouw, Natuur en Voedselkwaliteit (LNV) en de activiteiten van DCNA worden mede mogelijk door de Nationale Postcode Loterij.

Infographic: Diadema zee-egels: geen problemen, maar in de problemen Rapporteer uw waarnemingen Dode en afstervende Diadema zee-egels. Fotocredit: Alwin Hylkema – alle rechten voorbehouden Zieke Diadema zee-egels. Fotocredit: Alwin Hylkema – alle rechten voorbehouden

Bushi di lama spina largo: no ta duna problema, pero ta den problema

Desde februari 2022 tabatin informacion di extincion di bushi di lama di spina largo (Diadema) den varios isla di Caribe, incluyendo St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Saba y Corsou. Autoridad di Area Protegi Marino di Caribe Hulandes ta preocupa cu e eventonan aki por refleha morto masivo di bushi di lama cu a tuma luga den e decada di 1980 y cu a caba casi por completo cu e poblacionnan di bushi di lama di spina largo di Caribe. Un edicion nobo di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) boletin digital gratis Bionews a hala atencion na e estado actual di extincion, loke ta haciendo pa restaura e poblacionnan aki y loke abo por haci pa yuda.

Importancia pa rif di coral

Bushi di lama di spina largo ta hunga un papel fundamental den mantene rif di coral saludabel, loke ta esencial pa proteccion di costa y un fuente di ingreso crucial pa e hendenan den Caribe Hulandes, ya cu nan ta un magnet pa turismo. Bushi di lama di spina largo ta yuda mantene e ekilibrio delicado dentro di rif door di come e alganan, di cua su sobreabundancia por daña e coralnan.

Enfermedad den henter Caribe

Memey di decada di 1980 un enfermedad a extende su mes pa Caribe y a caba cu casi henter e poblacion di bushi di lama. Memey di febrero di 2022, a cuminsa core informacion tocante evento nobo di extincion masivo den region Caribe. E informenan desde Caribe Hulandes a yega pa prome biaha dia 14 di maart desde e isla di Sint Eustatius. Lihe a sigui e informacionnan di sobra islanan Hulandes di bou di biento di Saba y St. Maarten. Na Corsou e prome casonan di bushi di lama malo a keda raporta den cuminsamento di luna di juni. Dos siman despues mas di 90% di e populacion contempla a disparce.

Tayer di diadema

Den luna di abril, DCNA, hunto cu University of Applied Sciences Van Hall Larenstein (VHL) a organisa un tayer di restauracion di Diadema. E tayer aki a brinda e investigadonan y manager di autoridad di parke un vision integral di e situacion general di bushi di lama Diadema den Caribe, incluyendo e eventonan actual di extincion y tecnica di restauracion.

Bo por yuda

Ciudadanonan y turistanan tambe por yuda rastrea salud di bushi di lama den Caribe agregando su observacionnan di bushi di lama sano, malo of morto. E informenan ta yuda e managernan di autoridad di parke determinar e causanan y traha riba acercamento di restauracion. Por informa loke bo mira bishitando e sitio web di AGRRA (https://www.agrra.org/sea-urchin-die-off/) of door di tuma contacto cu bo Organisacion di Maneho di Parke local.

Otro conseho pa evita plama e enfermedad:

– Laba e ekipo di buceo den hopi awa dushi y lag’e seca den solo.

– Sambuya na luga limpi no infecta prome cu na sitio infecta (conoci)

– No trapa riba nan ni (re)move nan: Bibo of morto

Haya sa mas

Pa obtene mas informacion tocante e estado actual, loke ta haciendo pa restaura e poblacionnan aki y loke por haci pa yuda, lesa e ultima edicion di DCNA di su boletin digital grats Bionews disponibel den https://dcnanature.org/news/.

E boletin BioNews di DCNA ta amablemente financia pa Ministerio di Agricultura, Naturalesa y Calidad Alimentario (LNV) y e actividadnan di DCNA pa Loteria di Codigo Postal Hulandes

Long-spined sea urchins: not trouble but in trouble

Since February 2022 there have been reports of Long-spined sea urchin (Diadema) die off from a number of islands in the Caribbean, including St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Saba and Curaçao. Marine Protected Area authorities within the Dutch Caribbean region are concerned these events could be echoing the massive die-off of sea urchins that occurred in the 1980s which almost completely wiped out the Caribbean long-spined sea urchin populations. A new edition of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) free digital newsletter Bionews draws attention to the current state of the die-off, what is being done to restore these populations and what you can do to help.

Importance for coral reefs

Long-spined sea urchins play a critical role in maintaining healthy coral reefs, which are essential for coastal protection and a crucial source of income for people in the Dutch Caribbean as they are a magnet for tourism. Long-spined sea urchins help sustain the delicate balance within the reef by grazing on algae, an overabundance of which can damage coral.

Caribbean-wide disease

In the mid-1980s, a disease swept through the Caribbean wiping out nearly the entire sea urchin population. In mid-February 2022, reports started emerging about new extensive die-off events in the Caribbean region. Reports from within the Dutch Caribbean first came in on March 14th from the island of St. Eustatius. Follow on reports from the remaining Dutch leeward islands of Saba and St. Maarten soon followed. In Curaçao, the first sightings of diseased sea urchins were reported in early June. Two weeks later, more than 90% of the surveyed populations had disappeared.

Diadema Workshop

In April, DCNA, together with the University of Applied Sciences Van Hall Larenstein (VHL), hosted a Diadema Restoration Workshop. This workshop gave researchers and park authority managers a comprehensive view of the overall situation of the Diadema sea urchin in the Caribbean, including the current die-off events and restoration techniques.

You can help

Citizens and tourists can also help track sea urchin health in the Caribbean by adding their observations of healthy, sick or dead urchins. These reports will help park authority managers to determine the causes and work on restoration approaches. You can report your sightings by visiting the AGRRA website (https://www.agrra.org/sea-urchin-die-off/) or contact your local Park Management Organization.

Other advice to prevent spreading the disease:

Wash dive gear in lots of fresh water and let sun-dry

Dive on uninfected sites before (known) infected sites

Do not step on them or (re)move them: Alive or dead

Learn more

learn more about current state, what is being done to restore these populations and what you can do to help by reading DCNA’s latest edition of its free digital newsletter Bionews available at https://dcnanature.org/news/.

DCNA’s newsletter BioNews is kindly funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and DCNA’s activities by the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

Infographic: Long-spined sea urchins: not trouble but in trouble Report your sightings Dead and dying long-spined sea urchins. Photo credit: Alwin Hylkema- all rights reserved Sick long-spined sea urchins. Photo credit: Alwin Hylkema- all rights reserved