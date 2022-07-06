Daytime armed Robbery

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector F.N Richards

Philipsburg, July 06th 2022

Today, July 06th, 2022 approximately 12:35 pm two unknown armed men stormed into the Tesco supermarket located on the St. Peters road and under threat of their weapons robbed the establishment of an unclosed mount of cash.

After committing this heinous act both suspects made their escape by running into the direction of the Marigot hill.

KPSM is requesting anyone who may have been in the immediate surrounding at the time and who may have information that can help in the investigation of this crime to share this information with authorities. If you see something say something. These criminals should be bought to justice.