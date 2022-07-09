BALLAST NEDAM INTERNATIONAL PROJECT EMPLOYEES RECEIVED FIRST SAFE WORKER OF THE MONTH AWARD AT PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

SIMPSON BAY, St. Maarten (July 9, 2022) Three (3) employees of Ballast Nedam International Projects (BNIP) have recently been awarded with a Health and Safety incentive award. The award is part of the Ballast Nedam International Project (BNIP) program, BNIP kicked off the project on June 1, 2022, with an inaugural ceremony at Princess Juliana International Airport. The goal of the program is to maintain and improve a healthy and safe working environment on the Ballast Nedam Construction site on the airport for all.

Mirto Breell, Project Director of Princess Juliana International Airport: ‘Safety is everyone’s responsibility. This is the core of the Airports’ Safety Management System which also applies to this reconstruction project. We applaud this initiative by our contractor and look forward to this and more innovations as we continue to enhance the corporate social responsibility of PJIAE and I’m very happy that BNIP shares our vision on health and safety’.

Baris Haboglu from Ballast Nedam International Projects: ‘I would like to thank all the employees of BNIP, the Project Management of PJIAE and Engineers team for continuous support and dedication on safety. This can only be achieved because all of us take full responsibility on health and safety matters’.

About Princess Juliana International Airport

Princess Juliana International Airport is the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean. It is an important airport hub for Saba, St Eustatius, St Barthelemy, Anguilla, Dominica, Nevis and Tortola. The airport is one of the largest employers on the island. It has 277 workers and an additional 1700 workers within the entire airport community. In 2022, the St. Maarten airport expects to handle 1.2 million passengers and 54.000 aircraft movements. The reconstruction works of the airport have started in September 2021. By the end of 2022, the departure hall will be ready to use for passengers. In the summer of 2023, the new terminal will be finished. Contractor Ballast Nedam International Projects (BNIP) is actively seeking cooperation with local people and companies which is essential for socio-economic recovery of St. Maarten.

Historic Timeline

Princess Juliana Airport was officially opened by Princess Juliana in 1944. In 2006, her Majesty Queen Beatrix inaugurated the new terminal building. In 2017, St. Maarten was hit by Hurricane Irma (Cat 5) and the airport’s terminal was heavily damaged. In January 2020, Princess Juliana International Airport signed the World Bank/EIB loan to reconstruct the terminal. In July 2021, Ballast Nedam International Project (BNIP) was the main contractor selected for the reconstruction of the airport terminal.