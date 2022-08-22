BISHITA DI DELEGASHON DI TWEEDE KAMER DI HULANDA SERKA ARCHIVO NASHONAL

MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ MANEHO DI GOBERNASHON, PLANIFIKASHON I SERVISIO PÚBLIKO

WILLEMSTAD – Riba djabièrnè, 19 di ougùstùs 2022, Archivo Nashonal di Kòrsou a risibí bishita di un delegashon di Tweede Kamer di Hulanda.

E bishita di trabou di e komishon fiho akí ta konsistí di 9 persona. E honorabel miembronan a haña chèns di sera konosí ku Archivo Nashonal di Kòrsou. Relashoná ku e tópiko ku aktualmente ta hopi menshoná mundialmente, esta sklabitut, tabatin basta interes.

Nan a haña oportunidat di mira personalmente e fuentenan i dokumentonan legítimo ku ta wardá na Archivo Nashonal di Kòrsou, i partikularmente e herensha dokumental di hende ensklavisá na Kòrsou. Pa menshoná unu por ehèmpel ta e registro di esklabonan. Tambe nan por a tuma nota di e aspekto di maneho, digitalisashon i otro asuntunan pa pone nos herensia aksesibel ‘online’. Na Archivo Nashonal nan a haña bastante informashon balioso i importante.

E heresia dokumental di hende esklavisá ta riba lista “Memory of the World” di UNESCO pa paisnan di Latino Amerika i Karibe, i nombrá pa bai riba e lista internashonal di “Memory of the World” na 2023.

Archivo Nashonal a pone e dokumentonan menshoná tambe ‘online’ pa esnan interesá. Abo mes por tuma nota òf hasi bo investigashon tokante bo antesesornan. Pa esaki por bishitá e siguiente ‘link’: https://www.nationaalarchief.cw/api/picturae/slavenregister/persons