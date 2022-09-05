FINDISHI DI CAMPO ALEGRE POSPONÉ / VEILING CAMPO ALEGRE UITGESTELD
FINDISHI DI CAMPO ALEGRE POSPONÉ
Findishi di Campo Alegre ku mester a tuma lugá mayan 6 di sèptèmber, a keda posponé te un
otro aviso. Motibu di esaki ta ku no tabatin interesado ku tabata kumpli ku e kondishonnan
nesesario. Un fecha nobo pa e findishi no ta konosí.
VEILING CAMPO ALEGRE UITGESTELD
De veiling van het Campo Alegre van morgen 6 september is tot nader orde uitgesteld. De reden
hiervoor is dat er geen aanmeldingen waren die voldeden aan de voorwaarden. Een nieuwe
datum voor de veiling is niet bekend.
