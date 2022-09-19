Binti agente nobo pa Wardakosta Karibe Hulandes / Twintig nieuwe kustwachters voor Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied / Twenty new coast-guarders for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard

Binti agente nobo pa Wardakosta Karibe Hulandes

Despues di a finalisá ku éksito un estudio di un aña, djabièrnè último binti aspirant a risibí nan

sertifikado i diploma di agente Polisial Ekstraordinario (BAVPOL), for di man di Direktor di

Wardakosta di Karibe Hulandes, Frank Boots i Alpha Falbru, Direktora di ‘Opleidingsinstituut

Rechtshandhaving en Veiligheidszorg (ORV). E aspirantnan a risibí e diploma i sertifikado

durante un seremonia na Marinebasis Parera. Awor e aspirantnan ta agente di Wardakosta

kompletamente desaroyá i establesé i nan ta bai reforsá e basenan di Wardakosta na Kòrsou,

Sint Maarten i Aruba.

E aspirantnan aki a kuminsá ku e estudio Básiko di Wardakosta, e ‘Basis Opleiding Kustwacht’

(BOK) na ougùstùs 2021. Durante e kuater simannan despues nan a risibí nan formashon. E

asina yamá periodo ‘Samen Sterk’ durante kua nan a keda di tèst tantu mental komo

fisikamente. Despues di e simannan di formashon a kuminsá e sobrá di e formashon BOK i

entre otro nan a risibí lèsnan básiko di habilidat di tiru, habilidat nóutiko, habilidat di temanan

hurídiko i prosidimentunan di embarke. E aspirantnan a haña bastante retonan físiko, mental i

teorétiko i awor ta kla pa protehá i yuda e komunidatnan.

Durante e seremonia tantu Direktor di Wardakosta, Frank Boots komo Alpha Falbru di ORV, a

dirigí nan mes na e agentenan. Kasi un aña e aspirant nobo nan a antisipá e dia aki. Despues

di a lucha duru i pasa periódonan largu for di kas, awor nan por selebrá nan logro. E

diplomanan a yega i awor e trabou na Wardakosta por kuminsá. E agentenan nobo dentro di

poko ta bai e puntonan di sosten di Wardakosta kaminda huntu ku otro agente di Wardakosta

nan lo bai traha riba laman.

Twintig nieuwe kustwachters voor Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied

Na een jaar opleiding met succes te hebben afgerond, kregen twintig aspiranten afgelopen

vrijdag hun kustwachtcertificaat en diploma voor Buitengewoon Agent van de Politie uit handen

van de Directeur Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied, Frank Boots en Alpha Falbru, Directrice van het

Opleidingsinstituut Rechtshandhaving en Veiligheidszorg (ORV). De aspiranten ontvingen het

diploma en het certificaat tijdens een plechtigheid op Marinebasis Parera. De aspiranten zijn nu

volwaardige kustwachters en gaan de kustwachtsteunpunten op Curaçao, Sint Maarten en

Aruba versterken.

Deze aspiranten zijn in augustus 2021 aan de Basis Opleiding Kustwacht (BOK) begonnen. In

de vier weken daarna kregen zij hun vormingsweken, de Samen Sterk periode, waarin ze zowel

mentaal als fysiek op de proef worden gesteld. Na de vormingsweken begon de rest van de

BOK en kregen ze onder andere lessen in basis- en schietvaardigheden, zeemanschap,

juridische vakken, nautische vakken en boardingsprocedures. De aspiranten hebben veel

fysieke, mentale en theoretische uitdagingen doorstaan en zijn nu klaar om de samenleving te

beschermen en te helpen.

Gedurende de plechtigheid richtte zowel de Directeur Kustwacht, Frank Boots en Alpha Falbru

van het ORV het woord tot de nieuwe kustwachters. Ruim een jaar hebben de jonge aspiranten

naar deze dag uitgekeken. Na hard te hebben gewerkt en periodes lang van huis te zijn

geweest, is het nu feest. De diploma’s zijn binnen en het echte werk bij de Kustwacht kan

beginnen. De nieuwe kustwachters gaan binnenkort naar de kustwachtsteunpunten waar ze

samen met de andere kustwachters op zee worden ingezet.

Twenty new coast-guarders for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard

After successfully completing a full year of training, twenty aspirants received their Coast Guard

certificate and diploma for Extraordinary Police Officer from the Director of the Dutch Caribbean

Coast Guard, Frank Boots and Alpha Falbru, Director of the ‘Opleidingsinstituut

Rechtshandhaving en Veiligheidszorg’ (ORV). The aspirants received their diploma and

certificate during an official ceremony at the Parera Naval Base in Curaçao as their loved ones

looked on. The aspirants are now full members of the Coast Guard and will be strengthening the

various coast guard substations on Sint Maarten, Curaçao and Aruba.

These aspirants started the Basic Coast Guard Training, ‘Basis Opleiding Kustwacht’ (BOK) in

August 2021, followed by four weeks of an intensive team training regime, the so called ‘Samen

Sterk periode’, in which they are put to the test both mentally and physically. After the first

training weeks, the BOK started with lessons in basic skills and advanced shooting skills,

seamanship skills, different legal subjects, nautical courses and boarding procedures. The

aspirants have endured many physical, mental and theoretical challenges and are now ready to

protect and help their communities.

During the official ceremony, both the Coast Guard Director, Frank Boots and Alpha Falbru

Director of the ORV addressed the new coastguards. For more than a year, the young aspirants

have been looking forward to this day and it’s time to celebrate their achievement. After working

hard and being away from their homes for a long time, they are officially coastguards. They

have their diplomas in their hands and the real work at the Coast Guard can begin. The new

coastguards will soon go to their coastguard substation in their respective countries where they

will be deployed at sea together with their fellow coastguards.