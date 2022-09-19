Binti agente nobo pa Wardakosta Karibe Hulandes / Twintig nieuwe kustwachters voor Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied / Twenty new coast-guarders for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard
Binti agente nobo pa Wardakosta Karibe Hulandes
Despues di a finalisá ku éksito un estudio di un aña, djabièrnè último binti aspirant a risibí nan
sertifikado i diploma di agente Polisial Ekstraordinario (BAVPOL), for di man di Direktor di
Wardakosta di Karibe Hulandes, Frank Boots i Alpha Falbru, Direktora di ‘Opleidingsinstituut
Rechtshandhaving en Veiligheidszorg (ORV). E aspirantnan a risibí e diploma i sertifikado
durante un seremonia na Marinebasis Parera. Awor e aspirantnan ta agente di Wardakosta
kompletamente desaroyá i establesé i nan ta bai reforsá e basenan di Wardakosta na Kòrsou,
Sint Maarten i Aruba.
E aspirantnan aki a kuminsá ku e estudio Básiko di Wardakosta, e ‘Basis Opleiding Kustwacht’
(BOK) na ougùstùs 2021. Durante e kuater simannan despues nan a risibí nan formashon. E
asina yamá periodo ‘Samen Sterk’ durante kua nan a keda di tèst tantu mental komo
fisikamente. Despues di e simannan di formashon a kuminsá e sobrá di e formashon BOK i
entre otro nan a risibí lèsnan básiko di habilidat di tiru, habilidat nóutiko, habilidat di temanan
hurídiko i prosidimentunan di embarke. E aspirantnan a haña bastante retonan físiko, mental i
teorétiko i awor ta kla pa protehá i yuda e komunidatnan.
Durante e seremonia tantu Direktor di Wardakosta, Frank Boots komo Alpha Falbru di ORV, a
dirigí nan mes na e agentenan. Kasi un aña e aspirant nobo nan a antisipá e dia aki. Despues
di a lucha duru i pasa periódonan largu for di kas, awor nan por selebrá nan logro. E
diplomanan a yega i awor e trabou na Wardakosta por kuminsá. E agentenan nobo dentro di
poko ta bai e puntonan di sosten di Wardakosta kaminda huntu ku otro agente di Wardakosta
nan lo bai traha riba laman.
Twintig nieuwe kustwachters voor Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied
Na een jaar opleiding met succes te hebben afgerond, kregen twintig aspiranten afgelopen
vrijdag hun kustwachtcertificaat en diploma voor Buitengewoon Agent van de Politie uit handen
van de Directeur Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied, Frank Boots en Alpha Falbru, Directrice van het
Opleidingsinstituut Rechtshandhaving en Veiligheidszorg (ORV). De aspiranten ontvingen het
diploma en het certificaat tijdens een plechtigheid op Marinebasis Parera. De aspiranten zijn nu
volwaardige kustwachters en gaan de kustwachtsteunpunten op Curaçao, Sint Maarten en
Aruba versterken.
Deze aspiranten zijn in augustus 2021 aan de Basis Opleiding Kustwacht (BOK) begonnen. In
de vier weken daarna kregen zij hun vormingsweken, de Samen Sterk periode, waarin ze zowel
mentaal als fysiek op de proef worden gesteld. Na de vormingsweken begon de rest van de
BOK en kregen ze onder andere lessen in basis- en schietvaardigheden, zeemanschap,
juridische vakken, nautische vakken en boardingsprocedures. De aspiranten hebben veel
fysieke, mentale en theoretische uitdagingen doorstaan en zijn nu klaar om de samenleving te
beschermen en te helpen.
Gedurende de plechtigheid richtte zowel de Directeur Kustwacht, Frank Boots en Alpha Falbru
van het ORV het woord tot de nieuwe kustwachters. Ruim een jaar hebben de jonge aspiranten
naar deze dag uitgekeken. Na hard te hebben gewerkt en periodes lang van huis te zijn
geweest, is het nu feest. De diploma’s zijn binnen en het echte werk bij de Kustwacht kan
beginnen. De nieuwe kustwachters gaan binnenkort naar de kustwachtsteunpunten waar ze
samen met de andere kustwachters op zee worden ingezet.
Twenty new coast-guarders for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard
After successfully completing a full year of training, twenty aspirants received their Coast Guard
certificate and diploma for Extraordinary Police Officer from the Director of the Dutch Caribbean
Coast Guard, Frank Boots and Alpha Falbru, Director of the ‘Opleidingsinstituut
Rechtshandhaving en Veiligheidszorg’ (ORV). The aspirants received their diploma and
certificate during an official ceremony at the Parera Naval Base in Curaçao as their loved ones
looked on. The aspirants are now full members of the Coast Guard and will be strengthening the
various coast guard substations on Sint Maarten, Curaçao and Aruba.
These aspirants started the Basic Coast Guard Training, ‘Basis Opleiding Kustwacht’ (BOK) in
August 2021, followed by four weeks of an intensive team training regime, the so called ‘Samen
Sterk periode’, in which they are put to the test both mentally and physically. After the first
training weeks, the BOK started with lessons in basic skills and advanced shooting skills,
seamanship skills, different legal subjects, nautical courses and boarding procedures. The
aspirants have endured many physical, mental and theoretical challenges and are now ready to
protect and help their communities.
During the official ceremony, both the Coast Guard Director, Frank Boots and Alpha Falbru
Director of the ORV addressed the new coastguards. For more than a year, the young aspirants
have been looking forward to this day and it’s time to celebrate their achievement. After working
hard and being away from their homes for a long time, they are officially coastguards. They
have their diplomas in their hands and the real work at the Coast Guard can begin. The new
coastguards will soon go to their coastguard substation in their respective countries where they
will be deployed at sea together with their fellow coastguards.
You must log in to post a comment.