Sint Maarten police: Vehicle flips over on Hispaniola Road – Special Action Team arrests man in firearm and narcotics investigation.

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Vehicle flips over on Hispaniola Road

The Police Traffic Department is investigating an accident involving an overturned vehicle in the vicinity of Hispaniola Road and Arch Road on October 3, 2022.

Central Dispatch was notified of the accident around 1:00pm and a patrol was sent to the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the gray taxi lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a concrete wall while driving out of a yard. After the collision, the taxi overturned and landed on a blue car parked nearby.

None of the occupants in the vehicle were seriously injured; only scrapes and bruises were recorded. They received first aid at the scene from ambulance personnel.

The investigation is ongoing into this incident.

Special Action Team arrests man in firearm and narcotics investigation .

On Monday, 3 October 2022, the Special Action Team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM conducted a control in Cay Bay in connection with narcotics and firearms.

During the action the team obtained information that a man was engaged in selling drugs and firearms at a specific location. An on-the-spot check of the indicated location in Cay Bay was conducted and several containers with narcotics for sale were found and confiscated.

A pellet gun, first thought to be a firearm, was also confiscated. The suspect was arrested and remains detained as the investigation progresses.