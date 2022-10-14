Parliament of Sint Maarten Farewell of His Excellency the Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday.

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, a solemn Public meeting of Parliament was held on the official farewell of his Excellency the Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday. Besides local dignitaries, representatives of the French Side of the island and special invited guest of Mr. & Mrs. Holiday; former Presidents of Parliament, former Prime Ministers, former Chairs of the High Council States and former Secretaries General of Parliament also formed part of the guest list. During the meeting, faction leaders were given the opportunity to share a few words on the occasion of the farewell of drs. Eugene B. Holiday, and His Excellency gave his farewell address to Parliament and the people of Sint Maarten.

The solemn Public meeting was followed by a reception at the PMIA Hall. On behalf of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, the President of Parliament, Mrs. Grisha S. Heyliger Marten presented His Excellency the Governor drs. Eugene B. Holiday with a token of appreciation in the form of a Pelican statue.

The Pelican represents the people of Sint Maarten, it represents Sint Maarten, the strength and resilience of its people, our unforgettable past, the importance of family and unity, and the generous dedication and sacrifice for country above self. It also stands as a representation of His Excellency’s loyalty, trustworthiness, sacrifice, and dependability to the country.