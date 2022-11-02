Government of Sint Maarten Acting Minister of TEATT welcomes Nigerian singer, Burna Boy to St. Maarten 

PHILIPSBURG – Acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the honorable Omar Ottley along with Stonehouse Believe promoters Mayoline Joan Peterson, Pierre Tafary Charville, St. Maarten Tourist Bureau representative Lisa Coffi and French St. Martin Tourist Bureau representative Aida Weinum welcomed Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, to a warm welcome on the island.

Burna Boy was presented with a gift bag on behalf of the Dutch St. Maarten Tourist Bureau. The artist was greeted with a live cultural performance from a group of local dancers in African wear. Burna Boy danced along from the sidelines as he watched the entire performance. The Nigerian artist is scheduled to perform live on Saturday November 5th 2022, at the Jocelyn ARNDELL Festival Village.

Burna Boy expressed his gratitude to the Minister and thanked him for being able to perform in St. Maarten and promises to give an amazing show on Saturday evening.

In photo from L – R

French tourist bureau representative Aida Weinum

Stonehouse Believe Promoters Pierre Tafary Charville and Mayoline Joan Peterson

Nigerian artist Burna Boy

Acting Miniter TEATT Honourable Omar Ottley

St. Maarten Tourist Bureau representative Lisa Coffi