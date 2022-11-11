November 11, 2022
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Each year on Veterans Day, we pay tribute and give respect to those who have served.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

U.S. Consulate General Curacao 

Each year on Veterans Day, we pay tribute and give respect to those who have served.
The U.S. Consulate General Curacao with the British Honorary Consul hosted a small ceremony to honor the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives to defend our freedom and values.
A heartfelt thank vou to our veterans and their families for their sacrifice and bravery
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS (July 18, 2021)

REDAKSHON 0

Tweede Kamer vergadert weer op gebruikelijke wijze

REDAKSHON 0

Minister Ottley Donates Basketball Rims to the Melford Hazel Sport Center through CDFHA

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: