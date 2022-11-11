Each year on Veterans Day, we pay tribute and give respect to those who have served.
U.S. Consulate General Curacao
The U.S. Consulate General Curacao with the British Honorary Consul hosted a small ceremony to honor the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives to defend our freedom and values.
A heartfelt thank vou to our veterans and their families for their sacrifice and bravery
