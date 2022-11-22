November 22, 2022
NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Sint Maarten: Front Street closed to vehicular traffic Wednesday due to six ships in port 

REDAKSHON

From:  Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

 

 

Philipsburg, 22 november, 2022

 

 

 

 

Front Street closed to vehicular traffic Wednesday due to six ships in port 

 

Front Street will be closed to vehicular traffic tomorrow, Wednesday, from 9:00am to 5:00pm due to six cruise ships in post. The closure is for the general safety of the community and the thousands of cruise ship passengers visiting the island.

 

The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM urges motorists and all other road users to be vigilant and observant of the traffic diversion.

 

KPSM will continue to execute plans to ensure an increase the level of security and good traffic circulation in the peak holiday season.

 

Police wish the community a very safe festive season.

 

