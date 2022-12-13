December 13, 2022
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Shooting in Philipsburg 

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

KPSM Department of Communication

 

Press Release by acting head: Inspector F.N. Richards

 

Headline:  Shooting in Philipsburg

 

One man has been arrested by police for a shooting that occurred in the vicinity of the old Philipsburg Jubilee Library building on Monday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

 

Police dispatch was notified of the shooting along with information that the suspected shooter had fled the scene in a vehicle. He was soon after stopped and arrested by officers of the uniform division of the Police Force of Sint Maarten.

A handgun was found in his possession. It was confiscated.

 

Personnel of the Detective and Forensic Departments were at the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

 

All details about the cause of the shooting are yet not known by police.

 

Anyone with information about the shooting in busy Philipsburg is asked to contact KPSM.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

KAS NA KANDELA DEN WITTEWEG

REDAKSHON 0

VIKTIMA DI AKSIDENTE DI TRAFIKO A FAYESElio

REDAKSHON 0

Detenshon relashoná ku kaso di akto inmoral.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: