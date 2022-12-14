A nombra hefe nobo di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense



Riba djaluna 12 di desèmber 2022, minister di Hustisia i Seguridat a postulá señor Alwyn Braaf serka Rei, pa nombra señor Braaf komo hefe nobo di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense. Despues di un selekshon kouteloso, e komishon di selekshon a nominá señor Braaf pa e funshon.

Señor Braaf tin un karera ekstenso den Kuerpo, ku mas di 25 aña di servisio na KPCN. Aktualmente e tin e funshon di hefe di reshèrshi na KPCN, un funshon ku e ta ehersé ku hopi dedikashon i profeshonalismo.

Instalashon di e hefe nobo di kuerpo ta tuma lugá riba djabièrnè 13 di yanüari 2023 i dia 12 di yanüari e hefe di kuerpo aktual, señor Jose Rosales, lo baha for di e funshon. KPCN ta hopi agradesido na señor Rosales ku a okupá e funshon di hefe di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense pa 6 aña. Sinembargo, señor Rosales, pa algun aña más, lo fungi komo konsehero di kolegio di hefenan di kuerpo i lo risibí i instalá e hefe di kuerpo nobo kordialmente.

New Chief of Police of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force appointed

On December 12th, 2022, the Minister of Justice and Security nominated Mr. Alwyn Braaf to the King to be appointed as the new Chief of Police of the KPCN. After careful selection, Mr. Braaf has been nominated for the position by the selection committee.

Mr. Braaf has an extensive career with the Force, with more than 25 years at the KPCN. He currently holds the position of Chief of Investigation within the Force, a task he has performed with great professionalism and dedication.

The installation of the new Chief of Police will take place on Friday, January the 13th, 2023, and on January the 12th the current Chief of Police of the KPCN, Mr. Jose Rosales will resign his position. The KPCN is very grateful to Mr. Rosales for the 6 years he served as Chief of Police of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force. Mr. Rosales will receive and inaugurate the new Chief of Police and serve as an advisor to the Board of Police Chiefs for several more years.

De nieuwe Korpschef van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland benoemd

Op 12 december 2022 heeft de minister van Justitie en Veiligheid de heer Alwyn Braaf bij de Koning voorgedragen voor benoeming tot de nieuwe korpschef van het KPCN. Na een zorgvuldige selectie is de heer Braaf door de selectiecommissie aangewezen voor de functie.

De heer Braaf heeft een uitgebreide carrière bij het korps, met meer dan 25 jaar bij het KPCN. Momenteel vervult hij de functie van Hoofd Opsporing binnen het korps, een taak die hij met veel professionaliteit en toewijding heeft uitgevoerd.

De installatie van de nieuwe korpschef zal plaatsvinden op vrijdag 13 januari 2023 en op 12 januari 2023 zal de huidige korpschef van het KPCN, de heer Rosales zijn functie neerleggen. Het KPCN is de heer Rosales zeer erkentelijk voor de 6 jaar dat hij de functie van Korpschef van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland heeft vervuld. De heer Rosales zal evenwel de nieuwe korpschef ontvangen en inaugureren en nog enkele jaren als adviseur van het College van Politiechefs fungeren.