ROAD TAX 2023 Public Entity Saba
Public Entity Saba
It is the responsibility of motorists to ensure that their vehicle meets all requirements to make use of the public road.
Every motor vehicle used on public roads must bear the number of valid number plates determined for each category.
Based on the Windward Islands Road Traffic Regulation and Taxation of Motor Vehicles, all motorists are advised to make payments and registration updates at the Receiver’s Office.
You must log in to post a comment.