Fundashon KENLEY Jansen ta hasi donashon di lòker na CMC
Willemstad 10 di yanüari 2023 – Via di Kenley Jansen Foudation, Kenley i su kasa Gianni, vise presidente di e fundashon a hasi donashon di “Kenley’s locker” na e departamentu di mucha na Curaçao Medical Center (CMC).
“Kenley’s locker” ta parti di e programa di duna bèk na komunidat di fundashon Kenley Jansen. E lòkernan di marka Jansen ta konsistí di Ipad, Nintendo swith ku wega i lo por sirbi pa entretenimentu i distraishon pa muchanan ku ta hospitalisá na CMC.
Kenley i Gianni Jansen mes tambe tin yu. Na momento ku e yu mayó a keda hospitalisá na Merka pa un periodo kòrtiku, esei ta e momento ku e pareha a konstatá e skarsedat di kos di hunga i entretenimentu ku e muchanan tin den hòspital. Esaki tabata e momento ku e idea pa Kenley’s Locker a bini na mente pa krea e lokèrnan. E importansia di por tin sufisiente kos di hunga i entretenimentu pa muchanan no a bai pèrdí serka Gianni.
CMC ta sinti hopi bendishoná di por a risibí e regalo aki, pa asina ku e muchanan por keda den interakshon durante nan proseso di rekuperashon i distraí nan mente for di tur loke nan ta pasando dor di dje.
Kenley Jansen foundation donates Kenley’s locker to CMC
Willemstad january 10th, 2023 – Through Kenley Jansen Foundation, Kenley and his wife Gianni, Vice President of the Kenley Jansen Foundation, donated a “Kenley’s Locker” to the Children’s department at Curaçao Medical Center (CMC).
“Kenley’s Locker” is the signature community outreach program of the Kenley Jansen Foundation. These Jansen-themed lockers contain Ipads and Nintendo switches with games and will serve as sources of entertainment and distraction for children hospitalized at CMC.
Kenley and Gianni Jansen have children of their own. When their oldest son was briefly hospitalized in the US was when the couple noticed a lack of toys and entertainment for the children in the hospital. That was when the idea for “Kenley’s Locker” was created. The importance of toys and entertainment for children who are going through a lot is not lost on Gianni.
CMC feels blessed to receive this gift as it is something that kids can interact with when they’re sick and while they’re recovering just to distract their minds from everything that they’re going through.
