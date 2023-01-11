Fundashon KENLEY Jansen ta hasi donashon di lòker na CMC

Willemstad january 10th, 2023 – Through Kenley Jansen Foundation, Kenley and his wife Gianni, Vice President of the Kenley Jansen Foundation, donated a “Kenley’s Locker” to the Children’s department at Curaçao Medical Center (CMC).

“Kenley’s Locker” is the signature community outreach program of the Kenley Jansen Foundation. These Jansen-themed lockers contain Ipads and Nintendo switches with games and will serve as sources of entertainment and distraction for children hospitalized at CMC.

Kenley and Gianni Jansen have children of their own. When their oldest son was briefly hospitalized in the US was when the couple noticed a lack of toys and entertainment for the children in the hospital. That was when the idea for “Kenley’s Locker” was created. The importance of toys and entertainment for children who are going through a lot is not lost on Gianni.

CMC feels blessed to receive this gift as it is something that kids can interact with when they’re sick and while they’re recovering just to distract their minds from everything that they’re going through.