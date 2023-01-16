Government of Sint Maarten **PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION VEHICLES WILL NEED CONFIRMATION LETTER TO OBTAIN 2023 LICENSE PLATE**

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – As of Monday, January 9, 2023, all public transportation permit holders will require a “Confirmation Letter” to obtain their 2023 license plate.

The last time such an exercise was done was in 2019, therefore, it is necessary to update the department’s records to reflect any industry changes.

Each category of public transport is scheduled for a specific day by appointment only. The schedule is as follows: • Monday: Taxi vehicles • Wednesday: Passenger bus vehicles • Friday: T and G plate vehicles

Bus and Taxi operations must present the original documents of the following: • Public Transportation Permit (Permit Holder and Helper/Assistance Driver). • Driving license of (Owner and Helper/Assistance). • Valid Vehicle Insurance. • Valid Vehicle Inspection Card

T and G plate holders must submit the following documents: • Public Transportation Permit and 2022 Chamber of Commerce Excerpt • Valid Vehicle Insurance • Valid Vehicle Inspection Card