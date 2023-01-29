Foster care fees and allowances for foster parents in the Caribbean Netherlands increase

The essential amounts and allowances of the foster care allowance for foster parents will increase by 14.3 percent in 2023. The new amounts are set out in an adjustment regulation issued by the State Secretary of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) that relates to the Jeugdwet (Youth Act) and de Regeling pleegzorg BES ( BES Foster Care Regulation). The Care and Youth Directorate (ZJCN) of VWS is responsible for implementing foster care in the Caribbean Netherlands.

When foster care? Every child should grow up in a safe place with love and structure. Sometimes there are problems in a family that temporarily prevent a child from living at home. ZJCN’s Youth Care Department is the foster care provider, and it first looks at whether a child can live temporarily with someone else within the family’s network. If this is not possible, a child can be placed in a foster family. This form of care is called foster care and is similar to the natural family situation. This is often the most pleasant for a child. Foster parents then take over the child’s care for a short or longer period.

The increase in foster care fees is good news for foster parents in the Caribbean Netherlands. Foster care fees are meant to financially support foster parents in the care and upbringing of minors in foster homes. For example, to pay for daycare, after-school activities, clothing, and living expenses.

The amounts in the Youth Act Regulations and the BES Foster Care Regulations are increased each year by the percentage difference between the consumer price index in the current year’s third quarter compared to the previous year.

