Desde Aruba, e pareha Real, Prinsès i sekretario di estado a biaha pa Kòrsou ku e barku Zr. Ms. Holland.

Den bahia di Santa Anna, entre otro Gobernador di Kòrsou Lucille George-Wout a risibí e grupo.

For di Willemstad a hasi un paseo pa Brionplein unda muchanan di skol básiko a partisipá na kompetensia di deporte. Despues nan a bai na e bario di Otrabanda, unda na kaminda nan a papia ku abitante i artista i nan a wak un presentashon musikal. Tambe nan a bishitá e bario Skalo, ku proyektonan di arte di kaya, músika i proyekto di deporte pa hóben.

Mas aleu a hasi un bishita na Landhuis Knip, riba e plantashi unda Tula a inisiá ku e revuelta di esklabo na aña 1795. Ei nan a wak un aktuashon tokante di e revuelta i nan a papia ku desendiente di esnan sklavisá. Despues nan a bishitá Hòfi Mango, un plantashi di suku antikuá ku awor ta un parke natural.

Na Cas Abou un presentashon a tuma lugá na Sea Turtle Conservation Curacao i Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance tokante di área marítimo protehá i konservashon di e poblashon di turtuga. Anochi un konsierto di tumba a tuma lugá ku aktuashon karnavalesko atrobe na Brionplein. A organisá e anochi na honor di defuntu Boy Dap, ku ta ser konsiderá e Rei di Tumba.

Den wikènt sekretario di estado a partisipá na e Curaçao Cleanup Day (CCD) na bahia di Sint Joris.

Tambe ela bishitá un wega di beisbòl na Tio Daou unda ela hasi e promé lansamentu.

Finalmente e tabata permití pa asistí na e sirbishi di pastor Curtis Meris na parokia di Santa Maria.

Vanuit Aruba zijn het Koninklijk paar, de Prinses en staatssecretaris per stationsschip Zr. Ms. Holland naar Curaçao gevaren. In de St. Annabaai van Willemstad is het gezelschap ontvangen door oa Gouverneur van Curaçao Lucille George-Wout.

Vanuit Willemstad is een wandeling gemaakt naar het Brionplein waar kinderen van de basisschool meededen aan sportwedstrijden. Aansluitend gingen zij naar de wijk Otrabanda, waar zij onderweg spraken met bewoners en kunstenaars en muzikale optreden bekeken. Ook werd de wijk Scharloo, met straatkunst, muziek en sportprojecten voor jongeren, aan gedaan.

Verder is een bezoek gebracht aan Landhuis Knip, op de voormalige plantage waar Tula in 1795 de slavenopstand startte. Daar keken zij een voorstelling over de opstand en spraken ze met nazaten van tot slaaf gemaakten. Aansluitend brachten zij een bezoek aan Hofi Mango, een voormalige suikerplantage dat nu een natuurpark is.

Op het strand van Cas Abao vond een presentatie plaats bij de Sea Turtle Conservation Curacao en Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance over beschermde zeegebieden en het behoud van de schildpaddenpopulatie. ’s Avonds vond er een Tumba Muziekconcert plaats met carnavalsoptreden weer op het Brionplein. De avond werd georganiseerd ter ere van wijlen Boy Dap, die als koning van de Tumba wordt beschouwd.

In het weekend heeft de staatssecretaris meegedaan aan de Curacao Cleanup Day (CCD) op de Sint Joris baai, Curaçao Clean Up Limpi.

Ook bezocht zij een baseball wedstrijd bij Tio Daou ballpark waar ze de eerste bal mocht pitchen.

En tot slot mocht zij de dienst van pastoor Curtis Meris bijwonen in de Parochie Santa Maria.

From Aruba, the Royal couple, the Princess and the Secretary of State traveled by station ship Zr. Ms. Holland to Curaçao. In the St. Anna Bay of Willemstad, the group was received by, among others, Governor of Curaçao Lucille George-Wout.

From Willemstad a walk was taken to the Brionplein where primary school children participated in sports competitions. They then went to the Otrabanda district, where they spoke with residents and artists and watched musical performances along the way. The Scharloo district, with street art, music and sports projects for young people, was also visited.

A visit was also made to Landhuis Knip, on the former plantation where Tula started the slave revolt in 1795. There they watched a show about the uprising and talked to the descendants of the enslaved. They then visited Hofi Mango, a former sugar plantation that is now a nature park.

On the beach of Cas Abao a presentation took place at the Sea Turtle Conservation Curacao and Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance about marine protected areas and the conservation of the turtle population. In the evening there was a Tumba Music concert with carnival performance again on Brionplein. The evening was organized in honor of the late Boy Dap, who is considered king of the Tumba.

Over the weekend, the State Secretary participated in the Curacao Cleanup Day (CCD) on the Sint Joris bay, Curaçao Clean Up Limpi.

She also visited a baseball game at Tio Daou ballpark where she threw the first pitch.

And finally, she was allowed to attend the service of Pastor Curtis Meris in the Parish of Santa Maria.

