Visit of delegation UNICEF Netherlands, Leiden University

A delegation of the United Children’s Fund UNICEF Netherlands and Leiden University was on Saba on January 31 and February 1 for meetings with government officials and stakeholders. The three-member UNICEF Netherlands delegation consisted of Expert Children’s Rights Knowledge and Research of UNICEF Netherlands Johan Kruip, Professor of Children’s Rights Ton Liefaard and Professor of Youth and Society Judi Mesman, both from Leiden University. The delegation met with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Commissioner of Social Affairs and Public Health Rolando Wilson, Domestic Violence Coordinator & Child Abuse of the Department of Community Development Mildred Rijhiner.

In addition, the delegation visited the Sacred Heart Primary School (SHS) and the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) for secondary education, and met with the Safety Network and other relevant stakeholders. The delegation members gave presentations in their field of expertise and shared information about the research that they are carrying out.

The research is about styles of upbringing, domestic violence and child abuse in the Caribbean Netherlands. The study was commissioned by Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands of the Ministry of Public Health, Wellbeing and Sport VWS, and is carried out by of UNICEF Netherlands, Leiden University and the University of Curaçao.