Pueblo di Kòrsou mester por saka máksimo probecho for di e industria di mas lukrativo di e pais

PRESS RELEASE Curacao people should benefit fully from the country’s most lucrative industry.

Curacao is the oldest online gambling jurisdiction in the world, and yet the island’s government and people have never received the full financial benefit of this lucrative industry.

The country first enacted the National Ordinance on Offshore Games of Hazard in 1993 and subsequently opened its licensing doors in 1996. The legislation is now 30 years old and is no longer relevant in its structure or its scope.

Modernisation is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. To this end the Minister of Finance Hon. Javier Silvania has tabled a new law on games of chance (LOK) which he expects to pass into law by the end of this year.

The proposed legislation represents a sweeping reform to the structure of the licensing process by creating a new gambling authority (the Curacao Gaming Authority) that will directly issue licenses to the operators and enforce these; and more importantly gambling license fees and duties will, for the first time ever, be paid directly to the government. This structure will replace the current system which has four active master license holders who offer sublicenses to over 800 operators. To date it has always been master licensor that has the direct business and financial relationship with the operators.

Curacao is unique in this type of mullti-layer set up. No other comparable jurisdiction is set up this way and the economic ramifications of this are immense. Unlike other countries, in Curacao the benefactor of the annual licensing fees and gambling duties lies entirely with the private sector. Almost none of this direct gambling revenue goes to the government.

Two comparable jurisdictions are Malta and the Isle of Man. Both are island nations that have emerged as hotspots for the online gambling industry, and since 2001 gambling licensing fees associated revenues have proven to be significant contributor to the economies of both countries.

In 2021, Digital Isle of Man reported that eGaming contributed 17.6% to the Island’s GDP, a value of approximately GBP 1 billion (~ $1.2 billion).

Last month, January 2023, a financial report issued by the Malta Gaming Authority noted that gaming sector contributed €573m in gross value added for the first six months of 2022, representing 8.0% of the Maltese economy.

It’s clear that, despite having commenced issuing licenses 5 years after Curacao started, the online gambling industry has had a far more significant impact in economic and social development of both Malta and the Isle of Man.