KOMUNIKADO DI PRENSA
Pueblo di Kòrsou mester por saka máksimo probecho for di e industria di mas lukrativo di e pais
Kòrsou ta e huridikshon di wega di plaka ‘online’ (online gambling) di mas bieu na mundu, sinembargo te ainda ni gobièrnu di e pais ni e komunidat no a logra risibí máksimo probecho finansiero for di e industria lukrativo aki nunka.
E pais a adoptá e Ordenansa Nashonal di Weganan di ‘Offshore’ di Azar pa promé biaha na 1993 i seguidamente el a habri su portanan pa duna lisensia na 1996. E lei aki entretantu ta 30 aña bieu i no ta relevante mas pa lokual ta trata struktura ni konteksto.
Modernisashon no ta un luho; e ta un nesesidat. Relashoná ku esaki minister di finansa, honorabel Javier Silvania, a presentá un proyekto di lei nobo pa lokual ta trata wega di plaka, konosí komo LOK (Ontwerplandsverordening op de kansspelen), ku e ta spera ku lo wòrdu aprobá pa final di aña.
E proposishon di lei nobo ta representá un reforma radikal na e struktura di e proseso di duna lisensia. Esaki ta enserá krea un outoridat nobo di wega di plaka (the Curaçao Gaming Authority), ku lo duna lisensia direktamente na operadónan i perkurá pa kumplimentu; i mas importante ainda, pa promé biaha, e entrada di tarifanan di lisensia i impuestonan pa wega di plaka lo bai direktamente den kaha di gobièrnu.
E struktura aki lo remplasá e sistema aktual ku ta konsistí di 4 doño di lisensia prinsipal aktivo ku ta duna sup-lisensia na mas ku 800 operadó. Te ku na e momento aki ta e doño di lisensia prinsipal tin e relashon komersial i finansiero direkto ku e operadónan.
Kòrsou ta úniko den e tipo di diseño multi fasétiko aki. Niun otro huridikshon komparabel no ta konstruí di e forma aki, i e konsekuensianan ekonómiko di esaki ta inmenso. Kontrali na otro paisnan, na Kòrsou e benefaktor di e entradanan di e tarifanan anual di duna lisensia i e impuestonan pa wega di plaka ta bai kompletamente pa sektor privá. Kasi nada di e entrada direkto di wega di plaka no ta bai pa gobièrnu.
Dos huridikshon similar ta esun di Malta i esun di e isla Man. Tur dos ta islanan ku a desaroyá den sitionan popular pa loke ta trata e industria di wega di plaka ‘online’, i for di 2001 e entrada relashoná ku dunamentu di lisensia di wega di plaka a demostrá di kontribuí na un forma signifikativo na e ekonomia di ambos pais.
Na 2021, Digital Isle of Man a raportá ku ‘eGaming’ a kontribuí ku 17.6% na e GDP di e isla, un balor di aproksimadamente 1 bion GBP (~1.2 bion dòler).
Luna pasá, yanüari 2023, un reportahe finansiero publiká pa Malta Gaming Authority, a duna di konosé ku e sektor di wega di plaka a kontribuí ku 573 mion euro na e balor bruto añadí pa e promé seis lunanan di 2022, representando 8.0% di e ekonomia di Malta.
Ta bisto ku apesar ku a kuminsá duna lisensia 5 aña despues di Kòrsou, e industria di wega di plaka ‘online’ tabatin un impakto muchu mas signifikativo riba e ekonomia i desaroyo sosial di tantu Malta komo e isla Man.
For di un prinsipio, e gobièrnu di Malta i e isla Man a rekonosé e potensial finansiero ku e industria di wega di plaka ‘online’ lo por tin pa nan ekonomia i nan a sigui traha pa desaroyá e infrastruktura i struktura di lei nesesario pa karga e kresementu aki. Esaki a resultá den un industria di wega ‘online’ vibrante i próspero ku ta benefisiá no solamente e paisnan, sino tambe e kompanianan i hungadónan ku ta operá den dje.
E proposishon di lei (LOK) aktualisá proponé pa honorabel Javier Silvania ta antisipá di pèrmití Kòrsou tambe prosperá den e mesun forma ku su partidonan ekibalente Malta i e isla Man.
——————————-
PERSBERICHT
Het Curaçaose bevolking zou ten volle moeten profiteren van de meest lucratieve industrie van het land.
Curaçao is de oudste jurisdictie voor online gokken ter wereld, en toch hebben de regering en het volk van het eiland nooit volledig kunnen genieten van het financiële voordeel van deze lucratieve industrie.
Het land nam in 1993 voor het eerst de Landsverordening buitengaatse hazardspelen aan en startte vervolgens in 1996 met het verlenen van vergunningen. Deze wetgeving is nu 30 jaar oud en is niet langer relevant qua structuur of reikwijdte.
Modernisering is geen luxe; het is noodzakelijk. Daartoe heeft de minister van Financiën geachte heer Javier Silvania een nieuw wetsvoorstel op de kansspelen (LOK) ingediend die naar verwachting eind dit jaar in wet zal worden omgezet.
De voorgestelde wetgeving vertegenwoordigt een ingrijpende hervorming van de structuur van het vergunningsproces door een nieuwe kansspelautoriteit (de Curaçaose Kansspelautoriteit) te creëren die rechtstreeks vergunningen zal afgeven aan de exploitanten en deze zal handhaven; en wat nog belangrijker is, goklicentievergoedingen en -heffingen zullen voor het eerst rechtstreeks aan de overheid worden betaald.
Deze structuur vervangt het huidige systeem die bestaat uit vier actieve masterlicentiehouders die sublicenties uitgeven aan meer dan 800 operators. Tot op heden is het altijd de masterlicentiehouders geweest die de directe zakelijke en financiële relatie met de exploitanten hebben gehad.
Curaçao is uniek in dit type meerlagenopstelling. Geen enkele andere vergelijkbare jurisdictie is op deze manier opgezet en de economische gevolgen hiervan zijn immens. In tegenstelling tot andere landen ligt op Curaçao de weldoener van de jaarlijkse licentievergoedingen en gokheffingen volledig bij de particuliere sector. Bijna niets van deze directe gokinkomsten gaat naar de overheidskas.
Twee vergelijkbare jurisdicties zijn Malta en het eiland Man. Beide zijn eilandstaten die zijn ontstaan als hotspots voor de online gokindustrie, en sinds 2001 hebben de bijbehorende inkomsten uit goklicenties bewezen een belangrijke bijdrage te leveren aan de economieën van beide landen.
In 2021 meldde Digital Isle of Man dat e-gaming 17,6% bijdroeg aan het bbp van het eiland, een waarde van ongeveer 1 miljard GBP (~ $ 1,2 miljard).
Vorige maand, januari 2023, merkte een financieel rapport van de Malta Gaming Authority op dat de kansspelsector in de eerste zes maanden van 2022 een totaalbedrag van € 573 miljoen aan bruto toegevoegde waarde bijdroeg, wat neerkomt op 8,0% van de Maltese economie.
Het is duidelijk dat, ondanks het feit dat de online gokindustrie 5 jaar na de start van Curaçao is begonnen met het uitgeven van licenties, de online gokindustrie een veel grotere impact heeft gehad op de economische en sociale ontwikkeling van zowel Malta als het eiland Man.
Vanaf het begin erkenden de regeringen van Malta en het eiland Man het financiële potentieel van de online gokindustrie voor hun economieën en zijn ze doorgegaan met het ontwikkelen van de noodzakelijke infrastructuur en het regelgevingskader om de groei te ondersteunen. Dit heeft geleid tot de creatie van een levendige en bloeiende online gokindustrie die niet alleen de landen ten goede komt, maar ook de bedrijven en spelers die erin actief zijn.
De bijgewerkte LOK voorgesteld door geachte heer Javier Silvania zal Curaçao naar verwachting op dezelfde manier laten gedijen als zijn tegenhangers Malta en het eiland Man.
——————————
PRESS RELEASE
Curacao people should benefit fully from the country’s most lucrative industry.
Curacao is the oldest online gambling jurisdiction in the world, and yet the island’s government and people have never received the full financial benefit of this lucrative industry.
The country first enacted the National Ordinance on Offshore Games of Hazard in 1993 and subsequently opened its licensing doors in 1996. The legislation is now 30 years old and is no longer relevant in its structure or its scope.
Modernisation is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. To this end the Minister of Finance Hon. Javier Silvania has tabled a new law on games of chance (LOK) which he expects to pass into law by the end of this year.
The proposed legislation represents a sweeping reform to the structure of the licensing process by creating a new gambling authority (the Curacao Gaming Authority) that will directly issue licenses to the operators and enforce these; and more importantly gambling license fees and duties will, for the first time ever, be paid directly to the government.
This structure will replace the current system which has four active master license holders who offer sublicenses to over 800 operators. To date it has always been master licensor that has the direct business and financial relationship with the operators.
Curacao is unique in this type of mullti-layer set up. No other comparable jurisdiction is set up this way and the economic ramifications of this are immense. Unlike other countries, in Curacao the benefactor of the annual licensing fees and gambling duties lies entirely with the private sector. Almost none of this direct gambling revenue goes to the government.
Two comparable jurisdictions are Malta and the Isle of Man. Both are island nations that have emerged as hotspots for the online gambling industry, and since 2001 gambling licensing fees associated revenues have proven to be significant contributor to the economies of both countries.
In 2021, Digital Isle of Man reported that eGaming contributed 17.6% to the Island’s GDP, a value of approximately GBP 1 billion (~ $1.2 billion).
Last month, January 2023, a financial report issued by the Malta Gaming Authority noted that gaming sector contributed €573m in gross value added for the first six months of 2022, representing 8.0% of the Maltese economy.
It’s clear that, despite having commenced issuing licenses 5 years after Curacao started, the online gambling industry has had a far more significant impact in economic and social development of both Malta and the Isle of Man.
From the outset, the Maltese and Isle of Man governments recognized the financial potential of the online gambling industry to their economies and have continued to develop the necessary infrastructure and regulatory framework to support its growth. This has resulted in the creation of a vibrant and thriving online gambling industry that benefits not only the countries but also the companies and players who operate within it.
The updated LOK proposed by Hon. Javier Silvania is anticipated to allow Curacao to thrive in the same manner as its Maltese and Isle of Man counterparts.
