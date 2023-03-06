March 6, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Government of Sint Maarten

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

In support and promotion of local businesses, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Arthur H. L. Lambriex provided the talented artist Koffee, who performed on Sunday night, March 5, at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 2023, a gift bag from Nectar, an eco-friendly beauty products company that make their products locally.
The Minister said that he looks forward to seeing the Heineken Regatta grow steadily in the coming years and exploring ways how additional local entrepreneurs and start-up businesses can be more involved and benefitting from this yearly event.
Also in photo is Lisa Coffi, Visitor Relations / Products Development, of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau.

 

Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

SABA: Island Governor Jonathan Johnson swearing-in for an additional 6-year term with Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond in the presence of the Island and Executive Councils and his family.

REDAKSHON 0

Konvokashon di e reunion di e Komishon Sentral di Parlamento pa otro siman djamars dia 8 di yüni 2021.

REDAKSHON 0

Gabinete Wever-Croes Resumen di casonan di Covid-19

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: