Government of Sint Maarten

In support and promotion of local businesses, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Arthur H. L. Lambriex provided the talented artist Koffee, who performed on Sunday night, March 5, at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 2023, a gift bag from Nectar, an eco-friendly beauty products company that make their products locally.

The Minister said that he looks forward to seeing the Heineken Regatta grow steadily in the coming years and exploring ways how additional local entrepreneurs and start-up businesses can be more involved and benefitting from this yearly event.

Also in photo is Lisa Coffi, Visitor Relations / Products Development, of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau.

