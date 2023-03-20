Kòntròl di tráfiko.
KOMUNIKADO DI PRENSA 119/2023.
19 mart 2023.
Kòntròl di tráfiko.
Departamentu di Komunikashon i Prevenshon
KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU SIRBI I PROTEHÁ
Djabièrnè 17 di mart 2023, personal di warda di polis Rio Canario konhuntamente ku
personal di UST i personal di departamentu di Tráfiko a tene un kòntròl dirigí riba
pasamentu den lus kòrá i kòntròl general di tráfiko riba Winston Churchillweg/Jan
Noorduynweg.
A kontrolá un total di 33 vehíkulo.
Polis a repartí un total di 20 prosèsverbal di kual 14 tabata pa pasamentu den lus kòrá i e
siguiente infrakshonnan.
Manehá un vehíkulo sin:
Reibeweis;
Seguro bálido;
Karchi di kùr bálido;
Faha di seguridat;
Plachi number dilanti.
Ku winshil di plak skur.
Tres vehíkulo ku a keda transportá bou di kondishon.
E kòntròlnan aki ta kontinuá.
