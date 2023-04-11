Na caminda pa Aruba International Regatta riba 26 & 27 di Augustus

E evento Aruba International Regatta venidero lo tuma lugar den diferente localidad na Aruba riba 26 y 27 di Augustus 2023. Nabegantenan y bishitantenan di Aruba, Bonaire y Curacao ta invita, e caminda blauw di lama ta habri y obtenibel no solamente pa negoshi pero sigur pa divercion tambe!

E Regatta ta aspira pa trece nos tur hunto riba lama pa disfruta di un actividad fisico divertido, empodera pa nos dushi biento. Aruba Regatta Foundation ta informa cu e caredanan ta simplemente un excusa pa nos Sali for di cas y oficinanan y bishti nos flip flops cu zwembroek. E caredanan ta planea den diferente categoria, y localidadnan durante e dos dianan aki. E localidadnan exacto di careda lo wordo anuncia.

E Regatta ta yama bon bini na capitanan regional di tur edad. Bo por mira e potretnan riba Facebook @arubaregatta di anja pasa su evento cu tabata uno supero exitoso. Esnan cu lo participa entre otro: Mini Sailboats, Beachcats, Optimists, Kites, IQ-Foils, Windsurfers, Sunfishes, Lasers & Yachts, tur lo ta den careda den costa di Oranjestad pa loke lo bira un tremendo spectaculo.

E organisacion strategico di e anja aki lo wordo maneha pa dos miembro veterano di Aruba su comunidad di sailing, Rik van der Vaart, Anthony Hagedoorn, hunto cu varios boluntario.

Rik y Anthony ta mira regatta manera un oportunidad pa conscientisa e isla riba e importancia di nos co-existencia sostenibel den harmonia cu e lama rond di nos. Regatta ta pa educa tur participante tocante e importancia pa perserva y proteha nos lama, den anticipacion pa loke ta Aruba Marine Park.

E meta ta pa atrae hopi mas nabegante hoben cu ta posibel pa inspira amor den nabegacion pa loke ta nos hubentud, y conecta bishitantenan y localnan na nosnaturalesa. Den e forma aki ta conscientisa y encurasha tur pa yuda salbaguardia nos recurso di mas importante di cual nos ta depende di dje pa biba.

arubanationalpark.org/main/

The countdown to the Aruba International Regatta, August 26th & 27th, 2023, is on

The upcoming Aruba International Regatta, will unfold in several locations on the island of Aruba August 26th &27th, 2023.

Sailors and guests from Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao are invited, the Blue Highway is open and available, not just for business, but mostly for play.

The regatta aspires to bring us out to the beaches, to enjoy a free, physical and fun activity, powered by wind.

The Aruba Regatta Foundation reports that the races are just an excuse to get us out of our homes and offices into flipflops and bathing suits. The races are planned in different categories, and locations during two exciting days.

Exact race locations will be advised.

The Regatta welcomes regional sailors of all age. You may view the photos from last year’s successful meet, on FB, @arubaregatta.

Expected to participate: Mini sailboats, Beachcats, Optimists, Kites, IQ-Foils, Windsurfers, Sunfishes, Lasers and Yachts, all racing right in front of the Oranjestad waterfront in what promises to be a beautiful spectacle.

This year’s strategic organization will be handled by two veteran members of Aruba’s sailing community, Rik van der Vaart, Anthony Hagedoorn, and a great number of volunteers.

Rik and Anthony see the Regatta as an opportunity to wake up the island to the importance of our harmonious sustainable co-existence with the ocean around us. The regatta sets out to educate all participants about the importance of preservation and protection of the ocean, in anticipation of the upcoming Aruba Marine Park.

The goal is to attract as many young sailors as possible to the Regatta, instilling love for sailing in the young generation and connecting Aruban and visitors to Nature, in order to grow awareness and encourage care, to safeguard our single most important resource, on which we depend for our livelihood.

arubanationalpark.org/main/