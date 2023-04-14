75 aña Museo di Kòrsou – Huntu Ku Bo!

Dear Friends of The Curaçao Museum,

First of all, we want to thank you for joining us in celebration of our 75th Anniversary last month during the ART FESTIVAL, where we celebrated ART in all its forms together with you, our friend and a whole lot of new friends too. We enjoyed it so much that we are seriously considering celebrating every year like this!

We’re not finished celebrating yet! Keep an eye out for a second celebration coming your way! A celebration where we will introduce some of the most precious Artworks in our collection in a very unique way. A few clues: Curaçao Masters, Dutch Masters, a local designer and curator and a bunch of Rappers! What kind of mix is that? Ah well, stay tuned to find out!

For now we cordially invite you for the Exhibition opening of FACES by two renowned visual Artists:

Garrick Marchena and Jhomar Loaiza.

These gentlemen participated successfully in the live painting section of our Art Festival where they received a lot of visitors and admirers and they are more than ready to show you a beautiful collection of their many ‘FACES’.

New Exhibition Opening

FACES

GARRICK MARCHENA & JHOMAR LOAIZA

Thursday, April 20, 2023

From 19.00 to 21.00

Let us know if you are joining Garrick and Jhomar at info@hetcuracaosch.museum

See you at The Curaçao Museum!