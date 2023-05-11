Departamentu di Krimen Sibernétiko di KPCN ta atvertí pa ‘hack’-mentu di kuenta di WhatsApp

E departamentu di Krimen sibernétiko (cybercrime) di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense (KPCN) a konstatá ku último tempu kontinuamente tin kasonan di ‘hacker’ nan ku ta tuma over kuenta di WhatsApp (WhatsApp account) di habitantenan di Boneiru.

Investigashonnan a mustra ku nan por tuma e buzon di mensahe di bos (voicemail box) di bo telefòn tambe over pa via di e buzon mensahe di bos tuma over e kuenta di WhatsApp.

E departamentu di Krimen sibernétiko ta avisá tur hende pa instalá dòbel verifikashon riba nan kuenta di WhatsApp pa evitá ku ‘hacker’ nan ta tuma over bo kuenta di WhatsApp.

Esaki por di e siguiente manera:

• Bai den ‘settings’ di bo WhatsApp;

• Primi e ora ei riba ‘account’;

• Einan bo por skohe pa e dòbel verifikashon (Two-step verification): primi riba dje i sigui e instrukshonnan.

E siguiente link ta splika kon bo por hasi esaki pa diferente otro plataforma, inkluyendo WhatsApp:

https://veiliginternetten.nl/thema/basisbeveiliging/hoe-stel-ik-tweestapsverificatie-in-voor-whatsapp/

Pa evitá ku ta tuma over bo buzon di mensahe di bos, bo mester hinka un kódigo pa instalá bo buzon di mensahe di bos. Ta dependé kua provedor bo tin. Ta rekomendá pa tuma kontakto ku bo provedor si bo no sa kon pa hasi esaki.

KPCN’s Cybercrime department warns against hacking of WhatsApp accounts

The Cybercrime department of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force has established that recently there have been more and more cases of hackers taking over WhatsApp accounts of the residents of Bonaire. Research also shows that the voicemail inbox of your phone can be taken over to take over your WhatsApp account via the voicemail inbox.

The Cybercrime department advises everyone to install the two-step verification for their WhatsApp account to prevent your WhatsApp account from being taken over by hackers.

This can be done by following the following steps:

• Go to the settings of your WhatsApp app;

• You then go to your account;

• There you choose the two-step verification; click on it and follow the prompt.

The following link explains how to do this for various other platforms, including WhatsApp: https://secureinternets.nl/thema/basicsecurity/hoe-stel-ik-tweestapsverification-in-voor-whatsapp/

To prevent voicemail hijacking or takeover of your voicemail box, you need to install a pin code for your voicemail box. It depends on which provider you have. It is recommended that you contact your provider if you do not know how to do this.

Cybercrime afdeling KPCN waarschuwt voor hacken WhatsApp accounts

De afdeling Cybercrime van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland heeft vastgesteld dat de laatste tijd steeds meer gevallen zijn van hackers die WhatsApp accounts van de inwoners van Bonaire overnemen. Uit onderzoek blijkt ook dat de voicemail inbox van je telefoon kan worden overgenomen om via de voicemail inbox je Whatsapp account over te nemen.

De afdeling Cybercrime adviseert iedereen om de twee-stap verificatie voor je Whatsapp account te installeren om te voorkomen dat je Whatsapp account overgenomen wordt door hackers.

Dit kan door de volgende stappen te volgen:

• Ga naar de instellingen van je whatsapp-app.

• Je gaat dan naar je account.

• Daar kies je de twee-stap verificatie; klik daar op en volg de aanwijzing.

De volgende link legt uit hoe je dit voor verschillende andere platforms kunt doen, inclusief whatsapp.

https://veiliginternetten.nl/thema/basisbeveiliging/hoe-stel-ik-tweestapsverificatie-in-voor-whatsapp/

Om voicemail kaping of overname van je voicemail box te voorkomen, dien je een pincode voor je voicemail box te installeren. Het hangt ervan af welke aanbieder je hebt. Het is aan te raden contact op te nemen met je aanbieder als je niet weet hoe je dit moet doen.