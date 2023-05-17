May 17, 2023
GOBIERNU 

Government of Sint Maarten  ** Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson **

It’s was an honor Valya Pantophlet
Although a Moot Court proceeding, your delivery was impeccable!
By completing this exam, Ms. Valya Pantophlet is now the FIRST(1st) ever graduate of the Bachelor of Law programme from the University of Curacao on Sint Maarten.
Super congratulations on your successful outcome
Next level unlocked Attorney Pantophlet
Special congratulations to former Minister of Finance Mr. Richard Gibson Sr. as this is an initiative of his
