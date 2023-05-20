PCN i Entidat Públiko Saba ta reforsá nan kolaborashon
Papiamentu:
PCN i Entidat Públiko Saba ta reforsá nan kolaborashon
Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) i Entidat Públiko Saba (‘EPS’) a firma un karta di
intenshon riba 17 di mei pa start formalmente nan kolaborashon pa un fasilidat di kuido di mucha
nobo na Saba.
E promé pasonan pa eksplorá un kolaborashon a kuminsá inisialmente na mei 2022. Awor, basá riba
studionan detayá i diskushonnan, e kòntur di e akuerdonan di Invershon i húr ta definí mas aleu.
Ademas, partidonan awor a risibí kompromiso firme for di Ministerio Hulandes di Sociale Zaken en
Werkgelegenheid (‘SZW’) pa finansiá e proyekto. E manehadó di invershon di PCN,
Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (‘PMCN’), ta responsabel pa tur areglonan na nòmber
di e Pensioenfonds.
Basá riba e akuerdo aki, PCN lo diseñá, desaroyá i konstruí un fasilidat di kuido di mucha nobo na
Saba, ku lo ser di hür na OLS riba base di un akuerdo di hür (lease) di largu durashon. Alite B.V.,
kende a ehekutá e estudio di fasilidat bou di maneho di PCN, lo keda nombra komo Manehadó di
Proyekto i líder di diseño. Ora ku e akuerdo di invershon ta finalisá, un proseso di tènder i
konstrukshon pa e fasilidat aki lo ser anunsiá. Esaki tambe lo wòrdu manehá pa Alite B.V. den
aliniamiento ku EPS.
Pa traha huntu, ámbos partido ta konfirmá nan kompromiso di termino largu ku ta krítiko pa sostené
komunidat di Saba, mientras ta kumpli ku tur e rekesitonan di e pólisa di invershon lokal di PCN.
Gobièrnu di Saba ta den proseso pa kumpra e propiedat kaminda lo bai konstruí tantu e sentro di
kuido di Laura Linzey komo e kuido despues di skol suministrá pa Saba Girls and Boys Sports Society.
English:
PCN and Public Entity Saba reinforce their partnership
Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) and the Public Entity Saba (‘OLS’) have signed a
Letter of Intent on May 17 to formally start their collaboration towards a new childcare facility on
Saba.
The first steps to explore a partnership initially started in May 2022. Now, based on detailed studies
and discussions, the contours of the Investment and Lease Agreements are further defined. In
addition, parties have now received firm commitment from the Dutch Ministry of Sociale Zaken en
Werkgelegenheid (‘SZW’) to fund the project. PCN’s investment manager, Participatiemaatschappij
Caribisch Nederland (‘PMCN’), is responsible for all arrangements on behalf of the Pension Fund.
Based on this agreement, PCN will design, develop and build a new childcare facility on Saba, which
will be leased out to OLS on the basis of a long-term lease. Alite B.V., who performed the feasibility
study under management of PCN, will be assigned as Project Manager and Design Lead. Upon
finalization of the Investment Agreement, a Tender and Construction process for this facility will be
announced, which will be managed by Alite B.V. in alignment with OLS.
By working together, both parties confirm their long-term commitment which is critical to support
both the community of Saba, while meeting all the requirements of PCN’s local investment policy.
The Public Entity Saba is in the process of purchasing the yet undeveloped property for the
construction of the much-needed childcare facility, which will house both the Laura Linzey Daycare
Center and the afterschool care provided by the Saba Girls and Boys Sports Society.
Dutch:
PCN en Openbaar Lichaam Saba versterken hun samenwerking
Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) en het Openbaar Lichaam Saba (‘OLS’) hebben
op 17 mei een Intentieverklaring getekend met het doel om de samenwerking voor een nieuwe
kinderopvang op Saba formeel te starten.
De eerste, oriënterende stappen tot samenwerking zijn eerder in mei 2022 gestart. Nu, op basis van
gedetailleerde studies en gesprekken, zijn de contouren van de investerings- en
huurovereenkomsten verder gedefinieerd. Daarnaast hebben beide partijen nu een vaste toezegging
ontvangen van het Nederlandse Ministerie van Sociale Zaken en Werkgelegenheid (“SZW”) om het
project te financieren. De investeringsmanager van PCN, Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch
Nederland (“PMCN”), is verantwoordelijk voor alle handelingen namens het pensioenfonds.
Op basis van deze overeenkomst zal PCN een nieuw gebouw voor kinderopvang op Saba ontwerpen,
ontwikkelen en bouwen, waarvan OLS de huurder voor lange termijn wordt. Alite B.V., die de
haalbaarheidsstudie heeft uitgevoerd onder leiding van PCN, zal worden aangesteld als Project
Manager en Design Lead. Na afronding van de Investeringsovereenkomst zal een aanbestedings- en
bouwproces voor deze faciliteit worden aangekondigd, onder leiding van Alite B.V. en in overleg met
OLS.
Door samen te werken, bevestigen beide partijen hun langdurige verbintenis, die van cruciaal belang
is om zowel de gemeenschap van Saba te ondersteunen en tegelijkertijd te voldoen aan alle
vereisten van het lokale investeringsbeleid van PCN.
Het Openbaar Lichaam Saba is momenteel bezig met de aankoop van een nog onontwikkeld terrein
waarop de bouw kan plaatsvinden. In de nieuwe, broodnodige kinderopvang zullen zowel het Laura
Linzey Daycare Center als de naschoolse opvang van de Saba Girls and Boys Sports Society worden
ondergebracht.
