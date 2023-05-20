Papiamentu:

PCN i Entidat Públiko Saba ta reforsá nan kolaborashon

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) i Entidat Públiko Saba (‘EPS’) a firma un karta di

intenshon riba 17 di mei pa start formalmente nan kolaborashon pa un fasilidat di kuido di mucha

nobo na Saba.

E promé pasonan pa eksplorá un kolaborashon a kuminsá inisialmente na mei 2022. Awor, basá riba

studionan detayá i diskushonnan, e kòntur di e akuerdonan di Invershon i húr ta definí mas aleu.

Ademas, partidonan awor a risibí kompromiso firme for di Ministerio Hulandes di Sociale Zaken en

Werkgelegenheid (‘SZW’) pa finansiá e proyekto. E manehadó di invershon di PCN,

Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (‘PMCN’), ta responsabel pa tur areglonan na nòmber

di e Pensioenfonds.

Basá riba e akuerdo aki, PCN lo diseñá, desaroyá i konstruí un fasilidat di kuido di mucha nobo na

Saba, ku lo ser di hür na OLS riba base di un akuerdo di hür (lease) di largu durashon. Alite B.V.,

kende a ehekutá e estudio di fasilidat bou di maneho di PCN, lo keda nombra komo Manehadó di

Proyekto i líder di diseño. Ora ku e akuerdo di invershon ta finalisá, un proseso di tènder i

konstrukshon pa e fasilidat aki lo ser anunsiá. Esaki tambe lo wòrdu manehá pa Alite B.V. den

aliniamiento ku EPS.

Pa traha huntu, ámbos partido ta konfirmá nan kompromiso di termino largu ku ta krítiko pa sostené

komunidat di Saba, mientras ta kumpli ku tur e rekesitonan di e pólisa di invershon lokal di PCN.

Gobièrnu di Saba ta den proseso pa kumpra e propiedat kaminda lo bai konstruí tantu e sentro di

kuido di Laura Linzey komo e kuido despues di skol suministrá pa Saba Girls and Boys Sports Society.

English:

PCN and Public Entity Saba reinforce their partnership

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) and the Public Entity Saba (‘OLS’) have signed a

Letter of Intent on May 17 to formally start their collaboration towards a new childcare facility on

Saba.

The first steps to explore a partnership initially started in May 2022. Now, based on detailed studies

and discussions, the contours of the Investment and Lease Agreements are further defined. In

addition, parties have now received firm commitment from the Dutch Ministry of Sociale Zaken en

Werkgelegenheid (‘SZW’) to fund the project. PCN’s investment manager, Participatiemaatschappij

Caribisch Nederland (‘PMCN’), is responsible for all arrangements on behalf of the Pension Fund.

Based on this agreement, PCN will design, develop and build a new childcare facility on Saba, which

will be leased out to OLS on the basis of a long-term lease. Alite B.V., who performed the feasibility

study under management of PCN, will be assigned as Project Manager and Design Lead. Upon

finalization of the Investment Agreement, a Tender and Construction process for this facility will be

announced, which will be managed by Alite B.V. in alignment with OLS.

By working together, both parties confirm their long-term commitment which is critical to support

both the community of Saba, while meeting all the requirements of PCN’s local investment policy.

The Public Entity Saba is in the process of purchasing the yet undeveloped property for the

construction of the much-needed childcare facility, which will house both the Laura Linzey Daycare

Center and the afterschool care provided by the Saba Girls and Boys Sports Society.

Dutch:

PCN en Openbaar Lichaam Saba versterken hun samenwerking

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) en het Openbaar Lichaam Saba (‘OLS’) hebben

op 17 mei een Intentieverklaring getekend met het doel om de samenwerking voor een nieuwe

kinderopvang op Saba formeel te starten.

De eerste, oriënterende stappen tot samenwerking zijn eerder in mei 2022 gestart. Nu, op basis van

gedetailleerde studies en gesprekken, zijn de contouren van de investerings- en

huurovereenkomsten verder gedefinieerd. Daarnaast hebben beide partijen nu een vaste toezegging

ontvangen van het Nederlandse Ministerie van Sociale Zaken en Werkgelegenheid (“SZW”) om het

project te financieren. De investeringsmanager van PCN, Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch

Nederland (“PMCN”), is verantwoordelijk voor alle handelingen namens het pensioenfonds.

Op basis van deze overeenkomst zal PCN een nieuw gebouw voor kinderopvang op Saba ontwerpen,

ontwikkelen en bouwen, waarvan OLS de huurder voor lange termijn wordt. Alite B.V., die de

haalbaarheidsstudie heeft uitgevoerd onder leiding van PCN, zal worden aangesteld als Project

Manager en Design Lead. Na afronding van de Investeringsovereenkomst zal een aanbestedings- en

bouwproces voor deze faciliteit worden aangekondigd, onder leiding van Alite B.V. en in overleg met

OLS.

Door samen te werken, bevestigen beide partijen hun langdurige verbintenis, die van cruciaal belang

is om zowel de gemeenschap van Saba te ondersteunen en tegelijkertijd te voldoen aan alle

vereisten van het lokale investeringsbeleid van PCN.

Het Openbaar Lichaam Saba is momenteel bezig met de aankoop van een nog onontwikkeld terrein

waarop de bouw kan plaatsvinden. In de nieuwe, broodnodige kinderopvang zullen zowel het Laura

Linzey Daycare Center als de naschoolse opvang van de Saba Girls and Boys Sports Society worden

ondergebracht.