ADECK ready to serve its members after completing restructuring process

May 22, 2023, Willemstad, Curaçao – ADECK, the association that has been the voice for small and medium size businesses in Curacao for the last 30 years, has announced that it has completed its restructuring process and is ready to reactivate services for its members. The restructuring process of ADECK has taken approximately a year and the results include new board members, the launch of a new brand identity with fully functionable website and a robust operational plan that will guide all advocacy and service activities for the benefit of her members.

The new board was elected on April 20th, 2023 during a general meeting. The elected board members are Gabriel Magdalena (President), Junior Sluis (Secretary) and Noraima Engelhart-Bentura (Treasurer). They are meant to serve as a temporary board to complete the transition to a fully established board within the next 6 months. To support all of the activities required to serve its member, the temporary board counts with the support of a restructuring team that consists of a group of volunteers that include: Ghatim Kabbara, Javier Magdalena, Menno George, Neftali Girigoria and Jeanet Bonet.

During the restructuring process, the need to rebrand ADECK in order to update its identity and positioning was identified. The new logo and brand positioning has now been implemented on the ADECK website and its social media channels. ADECK believes that the new identity of the association will pave the way to new achievements for all of its members.

“We are extremely proud of the new direction we have chosen for ADECK in order to continue to serve our members to the best of our abilities”, said Gabriel Magdalena, the recently appointed President of ADECK. “Our members will benefit from a revitalized organization that is ready to provide advice, training, support, infrastructure and networking events, as well as advocacy services for small & medium sized companies”.

The mission of ADECK is to help shape the future of entrepreneurs who own small or medium size businesses in Curaçao so that they can grow