On Thursday June 22nd 2023, Minister Egbert J Doran received a courtesy visit from the Minister of Justice of Curacao, Mr. Shalten Hato.
Both ministers share the honour of being the youngest ministers on their respective island as well as a deep sense of patriotism that drives them to work towards improving the lives of their constituents.
Hato completed his law studies in Rotterdam in 2016. In 2017, he started as a State Attorney and worked at various ministries, including the Ministry of Justice. Hato was appointed head of legal affairs policy in 2020 and was responsible for, among other things, the general policy and legal affairs of the Admissions Organization.
