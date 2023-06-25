June 25, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU

On Thursday June 22nd 2023, Minister Egbert J Doran received a courtesy visit from the Minister of Justice of Curacao, Mr. Shalten Hato.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Government of Sint Maarten

On Thursday June 22nd 2023, Minister Egbert J Doran received a courtesy visit from the Minister of Justice of Curacao, Mr. Shalten Hato.
Both ministers share the honour of being the youngest ministers on their respective island as well as a deep sense of patriotism that drives them to work towards improving the lives of their constituents.
Hato completed his law studies in Rotterdam in 2016. In 2017, he started as a State Attorney and worked at various ministries, including the Ministry of Justice. Hato was appointed head of legal affairs policy in 2020 and was responsible for, among other things, the general policy and legal affairs of the Admissions Organization.
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Minister Dorothy Pietersz-Janga a kanselá biahe di trabou pa motibunan médiko

REDAKSHON 0

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou Tuma nota di Anunsio Públiko #31

REDAKSHON 0

Presidente di Parlamento a risibí  e Visepresidente Konseho di Estado di Reino Ulandes sr.Thom de Graaf na Parlamento! 

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: