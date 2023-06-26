Grootschalige stroomstoring bij Aqualectra Utility

In juni 2023 werden de horecaondernemers op Curaçao tweemaal geconfronteerd met een grootschalige stroomstoring, wat resulteerde in totale stroomuitval in alle wijken en die hun bedrijven trof.

Op 8 en 15 juni 2023 ontvingen wij, KHN Curaçao, diverse berichten van onze leden dat ze zonder stroom zaten en dat zij hun bedrijf moesten sluiten.

Als horecavereniging willen we graag van de lokale overheid weten of zij de personeelskosten en, voedselverspilling als gevolg van de stroomuitval gaat compenseren. Vele horecabedrijven zijn nog aan het opbouwen en kunnen post- Corona dergelijke verliezen moeilijk absorberen. Een compensatie, in welke vorm dan ook voor onze leden niet alleen welkom is, maar nodig is.

Het bestuur van KHN Curacao wil hierover graag in gesprek met de directie van Aqualectra Utility.

Wij willen onze leden waarschuwen dat een totale stroomuitval in de toekomst weer kan plaatsvinden. Het is dus belangrijk om de verliezen meetbaar te maken, zodat wij korting of compensatie kunnen verkrijgen op de elektriciteitsrekening.”

Large-scale power failure at Aqualectra Utility



In June 2023, hospitality entrepreneurs in Curaçao were twice confronted with a large-scale power outage, which resulted in total power outages in all neighborhoods and affected their businesses.

On June 8 and 15, 2023, we, KHN Curaçao, received several messages from our members that they were without power and that they had to close their business.

As a hospitality association, we would like to know from the local government whether they are going to compensate for the personnel costs, food waste as a result of the power outage. Many hospitality companies are still building up and find it difficult to absorb such losses post-Corona.

Compensation, in whatever form, for our members is not only welcome, but necessary.

The board of KHN Curacao would like to discuss this with the management of Aqualectra Utility.

We want to warn our members that a total blackout could happen again in the future. It is therefore important to make the losses measurable, so that we can obtain a discount or compensation on the electricity bill.”

About KHN

KHN is committed to a professional and, above all, future-proof hospitality industry. As a KHN member you will always be helped in a personal and relevant way!