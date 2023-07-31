Government of Sint Maarten ** Government Launches Revamped Website and Offers More Digitalized Services **

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Sint Maarten landscape for the delivery of public service continues to change in the era of technological advancement.

The Ministry of General Affairs continues to embrace new and innovative forms of public service delivery and build public services that reflects the needs of the Sint Maarten community.

The Department of Communication (DCOMM) which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs has been coordinating the revamping of the Government website (www.sintmaartengov.org).

Websites have evolved beyond merely information-giving to including the increasingly but necessary, common facility of service-giving.

The revamped site will be launched on Monday, July 31, 2023. The site has been through a number of updates since it was launched in July 2010. There were updates in 2014 and 2018.

The revamped site will offer a modern design, and will be more service oriented, interactive, responsive, allowing people to make appointments among other features. The site will offer the end user an improved user experience and will also be mobile friendly.

Users will be able to view the Government website in multiple languages while additional improvements will be forthcoming such as making the site user friendly for the visually and hearing impaired.

There will also be a media section offering the end user the capability to list to SXMGOV Radio Station 107.9 FM, access the Government’s YouTube channel, photo albums, and the soon to come SXMGOV TV Station.

The Government of Sint Maarten continues to make progressive strides in e-governance and the website portal is one of the gateways to facilitate public access to government information and services.

The revamping of the Government website is one phase of the digital enhancement in e-governance that is transforming how governments serve their citizens in the 21st century.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

