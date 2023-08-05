August 5, 2023
DEPORTE

CONTINENTAL BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS IN COLOMBIA

In Cali Colombia the AMBC Continental Boxing Championships take place at this moment. The event started August 1st and will end on August 10.

 

The delegation of the Curacao Boxing Association consists of the boxers Nahdir Haseth and Christine Francisca, who train at Supreme Boxing Centre, the coaches Coregelino Djaoen and Yohan Leon, and referee Edmond Lodowica.
 
Nahdir Haseth won Alfonso Josue Ariza Angulo (Colombia) today, August 4, in the semi-final in the flyweight (-50 kg) division for juniors. He is ready to go to the final.
 
Christine Francisca will also box in the final of female juniors -75 kg.
 
Edmond Lodowica is also doing great as Referee & Judge.
