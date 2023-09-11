September 11, 2023
Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU

Minister Ruisandro Cijntje [MEO] ta enfatisá e impakto negativo ku uso di awa i koriente ilegal

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Aqualectra Utility

Minister Ruisandro Cijntje [MEO] ta enfatisá e impakto negativo ku uso di awa i koriente ilegal tin riba nos komunidat i pais. E ta suprayá e ròl krusial di kada konsumidó den kumpli ku nan deber komo kliente responsabel pa garantisá un futuro duradero.
——
Minister Ruisandro Cijntje [MEO] stresses the detrimental effects of illegal water and electricity usage on our community and country. He emphasizes customers’ crucial role in fulfilling their obligations as responsible customers to ensure a sustainable future.

