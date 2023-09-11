Aqualectra Utility

Minister Ruisandro Cijntje [MEO] ta enfatisá e impakto negativo ku uso di awa i koriente ilegal tin riba nos komunidat i pais. E ta suprayá e ròl krusial di kada konsumidó den kumpli ku nan deber komo kliente responsabel pa garantisá un futuro duradero.

——

Minister Ruisandro Cijntje [MEO] stresses the detrimental effects of illegal water and electricity usage on our community and country. He emphasizes customers’ crucial role in fulfilling their obligations as responsible customers to ensure a sustainable future.

