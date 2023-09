Government of Sint Maarten

** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **

Grateful for the support of the Permanent Rep Ambassador Jokabrandt and her team for the exemplary support show ti Sxm before and during high level week at the UNGA with her keen attention to ensure the SIDS agenda and SDGs were a high priority!

