From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

October 5th 2023

Tragic Incident at an hotel in the Maho area

Central Dispatch of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) received several calls concerning a tragic incident that took place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at approximately 2:00 PM at a hotel in MAHO area. The incident involved a reported drowning at the hotel’s pool, which may have been preceded by a medical emergency.

Upon receiving the distress call, multiple police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location. Upon their arrival, officers found a female, likely in her sixties, receiving first aid from bystanders. It was reported that the victim may have experienced a medical emergency while in the pool, which led to the subsequent drowning. Despite the immediate medical attention, it was determined that the victim showed no signs of life.

The Sint Maarten Police Force extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim during this in difficult time.

Partial Road Closure in Philipsburg by the Sint Maarten Police Force

KPSM in collaboration with VROMI would like to inform the public of St. Maarten about the necessary measures being implemented regarding a partial road closure scheduled for Tuesday, October 10th, 2023.

This temporary road closure is being put in place in conjunction with the Celebration of Police Day 2023, which includes a Church service, parade and cultural procession featuring delegates from various countries commemorating Police Day on Sint Maarten this year. The closure will be in effect from 10:00 AM to about 12:00 PM.

During this timeframe, a portion of Front Street, starting from the Court House area, will be inaccessible, along with Emma-Plein, Voges Street, E.C. Richardson Street, and a segment of D.A. Peterson Street opposite the Police Station.

We kindly request all road users to be mindful of these closure times and to plan for alternative routes accordingly. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and attentiveness when following the traffic diversions that will be in place.

Thank you for your and cooperation as we ensure the smooth execution of the Celebration of Police Day 2023 and the safety of all residents and visitors in Philipsburg.

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

