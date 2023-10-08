Séniòr Manager di Konservashon di STINAPA

KRALENDIJK – Ku satisfakshon Direktiva di STINAPA Bonaire ta anunsiá ku for di promé di òktober 2023 a promové Roxanne Francisca pa e puesto di Séniòr Manager di Konservashon. Su trabou lo enfoká riba asistí e Direktor di Konservashon i sigurá e maneho efektivo i efisiente di e Parkenan di STINAPA komo tambe e Unidat di Naturalesa.

Roxanne lo traha estrechamente ku e Direktor di Konservashon, e Manager di Parkenan i nan personal pa fortalesé e operashon di parke na Washington Slagbaai Park, Bonaire National Marine Park i kuminsá ku e maneho di Rooi Lamoenchi Kunuku Park, ku a atkerí resientemente.

Roxanne a djòin STINAPA na 2018 komo Konsehero di Ekologia na e Unidat di Naturalesa direktamente for di Universidat di Amsterdam kaminda e tabata studiando pa un Grado di Masters den Limnologia i Oséanografia. Na universidat Roxanne tabata un persona ku prestashon riba e standart di averahe i esaki a kontinuá den su forma di trabou. Roxanne su dedikashon na trabou i su prestashon ekselente durante e último 5 añanan a kondusí na su promoshon pa su puesto nobo.

E Direktor di Konservashon, Kalli De Meyer a bisa: “Mi ta sumamente kontentu di mira STINAPA rekonosé e trabou duru i e dedikashon di nan personal di e manera akí. E promoshon akí ta hopi meresí i mi ta hopi ansioso pa traha estrechamente ku Roxanne awor ku e ta kontinuá su karera den e mundu di konservashon di naturalesa. Mi ta spera ku e lo tuma e puesto komo Direktor den futuro serkano.”

Despues di a pasa su hubentut ta snòrkel riba e refnan vírgen di Boneiru, Roxanne semper tabata dediká na preservashon i konservashon di naturalesa den Karibe Hulandes. Nasé i lantá na Kòrsou, el a bai studia na Simon Fraser University na Vancouver. Despues el a sigui su estudio na Universidat di Amsterdam i a partisipá na e inisiativa di ekspedishon yamá Inisiativa Hulandes pa Oséanonan ku ta kambiando (Netherlands Initiative on Changing Oceans (NICO). Komo eksperto pashoná di bida marino, el a bin Boneiru 5 aña pasá pa traha komo biólogo marino pa STINAPA. Durante su funshon, huntu ku vários partner, el a kontribuí na establesimentu di un programa robusto di monitoreo di kalidat di awa pa e isla, meskos ku e plan di monitoreo i akshon di sargassum. Mas resientemente e tabata importante den desaroyo i implementashon di e proyekto ‘Lac pa Semper‘ finansiá pa RESEMBID. Tambe e tabata lider di STINAPA su reakshon riba e malesa di pèrdida di tehido di koral (SCTLD stony coral tissue loss disease) i esfuersonan di restorashon di ref pa término largu.

Ku e hopi desafionan ku Boneiru ta konfrontando, for di kambio di klima te na un poblashon kresiente, personanan manera Roxanne ta kontribuí na protekshon i konservashon di naturalesa di Boneiru. Su konosementu i ekspertisio amplio, su abilidatnan di liderazgo supstansial i un sintimentu fuerte di responsabilidat ta hasié un kandidato ideal pa e puesto nobo akí den STINAPA. Roxanne ta bisa ku “e islanan tropikal chikitu manera Boneiru ta na frente ora ta trata di impakto di kambio di klima. Segun ku e poblashon di Boneiru ta sigui oumentá konstantemente, ta bira sumamente obligatorio pa garantisá nos tesoronan natural. E esfuersonan di konservashon i restorashon mester adaptá na e ‘normal nobo’ akí i adaptá na strategianan inovativo ku ta garantisá ku e ekosistemanan vibrante di e isla i e servisionan krusial ku nan ta brinda, ta sigurá. Esaki ta na benefisio di e generashonnan aktual i di futuro.”

Ku e fortifikashon adishonal akí di e tim di maneho di STINAPA, nos ta spera di enkurashá un kresementu positivo di e organisashon. Nos enfoke ta pa tin un tremendo tim, pa sigurá ku nos esfuersonan di konservashon ta eksitoso i ku nos parkenan ta manehá di manera efisiente. Nos ke gradisí nos tim di STINAPA, stakeholdernan i Gobièrnu di Boneiru pa nan sosten kontinuo i nos ta ansioso pa sigui manehá i konservá e parkenan pa e isla di Boneiru.

-\\

Senior Conservation Manager STINAPA

Kralendijk – Het bestuur van STINAPA Bonaire is verheugd te kunnen mededelen dat Roxanne Francisca per 1 oktober 2023 is gepromoveerd tot Senior Conservation Manager. Haar werk zal zich richten op het bijstaan van de Directeur Natuurbehoud en het verzekeren van een effectief en efficiënt beheer van de parken van STINAPA en de Nature Unit.

Roxanne zal nauw samenwerken met de Directeur Natuurbehoud, de Parkmanagers en hun personeel om de parkactiviteiten in het Washington Slagbaai Park, Bonaire National Marine Park en het kickstart management van het onlangs overgenomen Rooi Lamoenchi Kunuku Park te versterken.

Roxanne kwam in 2018 bij STINAPA als Ecologieadviseur van de Nature Unit rechtstreeks van de Universiteit van Amsterdam, waar ze studeerde voor een master in limnologie en oceanografie. Op de universiteit was Roxanne een high performer en dit heeft zich doorgezet in haar werk. Roxanne ‘s toewijding aan haar werk en haar uitstekende prestaties in de afgelopen 5 jaar hebben geleid tot haar promotie naar haar nieuwe functie.

Directeur Natuurbehoud, Kalli De Meyer verklaarde: “Ik ben verheugd om te zien dat STINAPA het harde werk en de toewijding van hun personeel op deze manier erkent. Deze promotie is welverdiend en ik kijk er erg naar uit om nauw samen te werken met Roxanne terwijl ze haar carrière in de wereld van natuurbehoud voortzet. Ik hoop dat ze het in de nabije toekomst overneemt als directeur.”

Roxanne heeft haar jonge jaren doorgebracht met snorkelen op de ongerepte riffen van Bonaire en is altijd toegewijd geweest aan de bescherming en het behoud van de natuur in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied. Geboren en getogen op Curaçao, studeerde ze aan de Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. Daarna vervolgde ze haar opleiding aan de Universiteit van Amsterdam en nam ze deel aan de expeditie Netherlands Initiative on Changing Oceans (NICO). Als gepassioneerde expert op het gebied van het mariene leven kwam ze 5 jaar geleden naar Bonaire om te werken als marien bioloog voor STINAPA. Tijdens haar ambtstermijn heeft zij samen met verschillende partners bijgedragen aan het opzetten van een robuust waterkwaliteitsmonitoringsprogramma voor het eiland, evenals het sargassum monitoring- en reactieplan. Meer recent was ze ook vitaal in de ontwikkeling en implementatie van het door RESEMBID gefinancierde project ‘Lac pa Semper’. Ze heeft ook STINAPA ‘s reactie op de koraalziekte ‘stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD)’ en de inspanningen voor rif herstel op lange termijn geleid.

Met de vele uitdagingen waar Bonaire voor staat, van klimaatverandering tot een groeiende bevolking, dragen individuen zoals Roxanne bij aan de bescherming en het behoud van de natuur op Bonaire. Haar brede kennis en expertise, intrinsieke leiderschapsvaardigheden en een sterk verantwoordelijkheidsgevoel maken haar een ideale kandidaat voor deze nieuwe functie binnen STINAPA. Roxanne zegt: “Kleine tropische eilanden zoals Bonaire lopen voorop als het gaat om de gevolgen van klimaatverandering. Naarmate de bevolking van Bonaire gestaag blijft groeien, wordt het noodzakelijk om onze natuurlijke schatten veilig te stellen. Inspanningen voor instandhouding en restauratie moeten zich aanpassen aan dit ‘nieuwe normaal’ en innovatieve strategieën omarmen die ervoor zorgen dat de levendige ecosystemen van het eiland en de cruciale diensten die ze bieden, worden beschermd. Dit ten behoeve van huidige en toekomstige generaties.”

Met deze extra versterking van het managementteam van STINAPA hopen we een positieve groei van de organisatie te stimuleren. Onze focus is om een geweldig team te hebben, om ervoor te zorgen dat onze inspanningen voor natuurbehoud succesvol zijn en onze parken efficiënt worden beheerd. We willen ons STINAPA-team, stakeholders en de overheid van Bonaire bedanken voor hun voortdurende steun en we kijken ernaar uit om de parken voor het eiland Bonaire te blijven beheren en behouden.

-\\

Senior Conservation Manager STINAPA Kralendijk – The Board of STINAPA Bonaire is pleased to announce that, as of the 1st October 2023, Roxanne Francisca has been promoted to the position of Senior Conservation Manager. Her work will focus on assisting the Conservation Director and ensuring the effective and efficient management of STINAPA’s Parks as well as the Nature Unit.

Roxanne will work closely with the Conservation Director, Park Managers and their staff to strengthen park operations at the Washington Slagbaai Park, Bonaire National Marine Park and kick start management of the recently acquired Rooi Lamoenchi Kunuku Park.

Roxanne joined STINAPA in 2018 as Ecology Advisor to the Nature Unit straight from the University of Amsterdam where she was studying for a Masters Degree in Limnology and Oceanography. At university Roxanne was a high performer and this has carried over into her working life. Roxanne’s dedication to her work and excellent performance over the past 5 years has led to her promotion to her new position.

Conservation Director, Kalli De Meyer stated “I am delighted to see STINAPA acknowledging the hard work and dedication of their staff in this way. This promotion is well deserved and I am very much looking forwards to working closely with Roxanne as she continues her career in the nature conservation world. It is my hope to see her take over as Director in the near future.”

Having spent her early years snorkeling on Bonaire’s pristine reefs, Roxanne has always been dedicated to the preservation and conservation of nature in the Dutch Caribbean. Born and raised in Curacao, she studied at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. Afterwards she continued her education at the University of Amsterdam and participated in the Netherlands Initiative on Changing Oceans (NICO) expedition. As a passionate expert on marine life, she came to Bonaire 5 years ago to work as a marine biologist for STINAPA. During her tenure, together with various partners, she contributed to the establishment of a robust water quality monitoring program for the island, as well as the sargassum monitoring and response plan. More recently she was also instrumental in the development and implementation of the RESEMBID funded project ‘Lac pa Semper’. She has also been leading STINAPA’s stony coral tissue loss disease response (SCTLD) and long-term reef restoration efforts.

With the many challenges that Bonaire is facing, from climate change to a growing population, individuals such as Roxanne contribute to the protection and conservation of Bonaire’s nature. Her broad knowledge and expertise, intrinsic leadership skills, and a strong sense of responsibility make her an ideal candidate for this new position within STINAPA. Roxanne states “small tropical islands like Bonaire are at the forefront when it comes to climate change impacts. As Bonaire’s population continues to steadily grow, it becomes imperative to secure our natural treasures. Conservation and restoration efforts must adapt to this “new normal” and embrace innovative strategies that ensure the island’s vibrant ecosystems and the crucial services they provide are safeguarded. This for the benefit of current and future generations.”

With this additional fortification of the management team of STINAPA, we hope to encourage a positive growth of the organization. Our focus is to have a great team, to assure that our conservation efforts are successful and our parks are efficiently managed. We want to thank our STINAPA team, stakeholders and the government of Bonaire for their continuous support and we are looking forward to continue to manage and conserve the parks for the island of Bonaire.

