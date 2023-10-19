Siman di Empresario Chikí di Kòrsou, su bishita di dia 18 di oktober na Konseho di Minister.
18 oktober 2023
Willemstad – Den kuadro di selebrashon di e Siman di Empresario 2023, direktiva di
ADECK a hasi un bishita di kortesia na Konseho di Minister. Durante di e bishita
menshoná, e representántenan di e asosiashon a duna informashon riba e reaktivashon di ADECK, metanan i tambe e hecho ku e organisashon su úniko meta ta pa yuda engrandesé e sektor di empresa chikí i mediano riba nos isla. Den un futuro
serkano ADECK lo bai aserka gobièrnu ku algún puntonan di importansia ku lo
kontribuí na e mehoranshon i alabes aportá na subi e resilensia di e sektor
empresarial. Un sektor empresarial bon desaroyá ta kontribuí enórmemente na nos
ekonomia i ta un fasilitador di progreso general di nos país.
Pa mas informashon tokante di ADECK, por tuma kontakto libremente ku nos via di
http://www.adeck.org òf telefónikamente na +5999 844-0005.
Willemstad – Ter gelegenheid van de viering van de Week van de Ondernemer
2023, bracht het ADECK-bestuur een beleefdheidsbezoek aan de Ministerraad.
Tijdens het bezoek gaven de vertegenwoordigers van de vereniging informatie over
de heractivering van ADECK, de doelstellingen en ook de inspanningen van de
organisatie om de sector van kleine en middelgrote ondernemingen op ons eiland te
versterken. In de nabije toekomst zal ADECK toenadering zoeken tot de regering met
enkele belangrijke punten die zullen bijdragen aan de verbetering en tegelijkertijd de
veerkracht van de bedrijfssector versterken. Een goed ontwikkelde bedrijfssector
draagt aanzienlijk bij aan onze economie en is een katalysator voor algemene
vooruitgang van ons land.
Voor meer informatie over ADECK, kunt u vrijblijvend contact met ons opnemen via
http://www.adeck.org of telefonisch via +5999 844-0005.
Willemstad – On the occasion of the celebration of the Entrepreneur Week 2023, the
ADECK board paid a courtesy visit to the Council of Ministers. During the visit, the
representatives of the association provided information on the reactivation of ADECK,
its objectives, and the efforts of the organization to strengthen the small and mediumsized enterprise sector on our island. In the near future, ADECK will approach the government with some key points that will contribute to the improvement and at the
same time strengthen the resilience of the business sector. A well-developed
business sector significantly contributes to our economy and is a catalyst for the
overall progress of our country.
For more information about ADECK, please feel free to contact us via http://www.adeck.org
or by phone at +5999 844-0005
