Siman di Empresario Chikí di Kòrsou, su bishita di dia 18 di oktober na Konseho di Minister.

18 oktober 2023

Willemstad – Den kuadro di selebrashon di e Siman di Empresario 2023, direktiva di

ADECK a hasi un bishita di kortesia na Konseho di Minister. Durante di e bishita

menshoná, e representántenan di e asosiashon a duna informashon riba e reaktivashon di ADECK, metanan i tambe e hecho ku e organisashon su úniko meta ta pa yuda engrandesé e sektor di empresa chikí i mediano riba nos isla. Den un futuro

serkano ADECK lo bai aserka gobièrnu ku algún puntonan di importansia ku lo

kontribuí na e mehoranshon i alabes aportá na subi e resilensia di e sektor

empresarial. Un sektor empresarial bon desaroyá ta kontribuí enórmemente na nos

ekonomia i ta un fasilitador di progreso general di nos país.

Pa mas informashon tokante di ADECK, por tuma kontakto libremente ku nos via di

http://www.adeck.org òf telefónikamente na +5999 844-0005.

Willemstad – Ter gelegenheid van de viering van de Week van de Ondernemer

2023, bracht het ADECK-bestuur een beleefdheidsbezoek aan de Ministerraad.

Tijdens het bezoek gaven de vertegenwoordigers van de vereniging informatie over

de heractivering van ADECK, de doelstellingen en ook de inspanningen van de

organisatie om de sector van kleine en middelgrote ondernemingen op ons eiland te

versterken. In de nabije toekomst zal ADECK toenadering zoeken tot de regering met

enkele belangrijke punten die zullen bijdragen aan de verbetering en tegelijkertijd de

veerkracht van de bedrijfssector versterken. Een goed ontwikkelde bedrijfssector

draagt aanzienlijk bij aan onze economie en is een katalysator voor algemene

vooruitgang van ons land.

Voor meer informatie over ADECK, kunt u vrijblijvend contact met ons opnemen via

http://www.adeck.org of telefonisch via +5999 844-0005.

Willemstad – On the occasion of the celebration of the Entrepreneur Week 2023, the

ADECK board paid a courtesy visit to the Council of Ministers. During the visit, the

representatives of the association provided information on the reactivation of ADECK,

its objectives, and the efforts of the organization to strengthen the small and mediumsized enterprise sector on our island. In the near future, ADECK will approach the government with some key points that will contribute to the improvement and at the

same time strengthen the resilience of the business sector. A well-developed

business sector significantly contributes to our economy and is a catalyst for the

overall progress of our country.

For more information about ADECK, please feel free to contact us via http://www.adeck.org

or by phone at +5999 844-0005

