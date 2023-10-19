From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

October 19th h 2023

SINT MAARTEN POLICE FORCE ADDRESSES TRAFFIC CONCERNS IN ST. PETERS SOUTH REWARD AREA, INCLUDING EBENEZER/BETTY ESTATE

The Sint Maarten Police Force is actively responding to concerns raised by the public regarding the traffic situation in the Cul-de-Sac, St. Peters South Reward area. In addition to addressing congestion near the school zone in St. Peters, the Police Force has identified several bottleneck affecting traffic flows to and from South Reward: the roads leading into and exiting Ebenezer/Betty Estate.

It has come to our attention that parents and patrons are frequently leaving their vehicles on the side of the road while dropping off their children at the nearby school. This practice significantly impacts the smooth flow of traffic, exacerbating the existing congestion in the area. We kindly urge parents and patrons to consider alternative parking options that do not impede the free flow of traffic.

KPSM have taken note of the increased vehicular traffic on Copper Drive (the road adjacent to the Former Shiek Supermarket) intersecting with L.B. Scott Road.

We have also been made aware that students from another campus are being accommodated at the primary school in this location. This situation has led to a congestion of traffic at the intersection, causing challenges in the smooth flow of traffic in the area. We understand the frustration and inconvenience this has caused to the residents and commuters in the vicinity.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is actively working to create awareness among the residents, particularly those utilizing Ebenezer Road. Cooperation from all residents, especially regarding responsible parking practices, is essential. By refraining from leaving vehicles on the side of the road during, residents can significantly contribute to the alleviation of traffic congestion in the area.

The Sint Maarten Police Force understands the challenges posed by the increasing volume of vehicles entering and exiting the Cul-De-Sac Basin. We recognize that this issue is primarily an infrastructural challenge that requires long-term solutions beyond immediate police enforcement. We want to assure the public that we are doing our utmost to assist with this traffic problem, advocating for and working in collaboration with relevant authorities to address these infrastructure issues comprehensively.

We appeal for your understanding and cooperation as we collectively work towards long-lasting solutions. Ensuring the safety of everyone in our community is our shared responsibility. Let’s work together to enhance the traffic situation for the benefit of all residents and students.

