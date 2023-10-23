Schools Closed Monday due to Possible Inclement Weather. EOC Remains Activated

​

On Sunday afternoon the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) met in the EOC Conference room chaired by Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, where updates were provided by the 10 Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) and most specifically the education sector.

During the meeting of the EOC held on Sunday, the decision was taken to continue to monitor the ongoing weather effects especially as a flood watch remains in effect for the country. The EOC will remain activated until late Monday afternoon.

Dutch military assistance has been extended until Monday, October 6:00 PM where personnel will remain on standby to assist if and when needed by one of the ESFs.

In the 6:00 PM meteorological update for October 22, the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) informed the EOC that Hurricane Tammy continues to maintain maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Tammy continues to move out of the immediate area; however, the instability and abundant moisture is still being transported across the region by a southerly wind flow associated with Hurricane Tammy.

This will maintain cloudiness, showers, occasional wind gusts, and possible thunderstorms throughout tonight (Sunday) and into Monday.

Some of these showers may be heavy, therefore, the flood watch remains in effect. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should continue to exercise caution.

Moderate to rough seas are expected through the next couple of days with waves peaking at nine feet. Hence, the small craft warning has been downgraded to a small craft advisory. Sea users and people with interests along the coast should exercise extreme caution due to the high seas.

Operating on the side of caution and seeing the possibility of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms occurring during the time children are traveling on the roads to schools, the EOC has decided to close schools for tomorrow Monday October 23, 2023.

School boards, parents and school bus operators will be informed via the usual channels within the Ministry of Education.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs: “I repeat, due to the ongoing inclement weather which could possibly lead to flooding, and erring on the side of caution to ensure the safety of our children who would be on the roads at the time, there will be no school tomorrow in Sint Maarten.

“We have been truly blessed thus far to have been spared the adverse effects when the center of Hurricane Tammy passed at its closest point to Sint Maarten at 5:00 AM this morning (Sunday).

“However, as a responsible government and in line with my role as Prime Minister and managing disasters as Chair of the EOC, our decisions are always based on information at hand and taken with the general interest of the country and its people, with the protection of lives as our main priority.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Sint Maarten community and business sector for your continued vigilance and action taken to secure life and property and ask that you continue to monitor and be vigilant for the possibility of heavy rainfall and avoid flood prone areas.

“Have a blessed and safe passage through the night (Sunday), as we pray for continued blessings while preparing for the worst. Do stay safe, Sint Maarten.”

For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: http://www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: http://www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.