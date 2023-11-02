Minister Ottley: Symposium on the transition from active labor to enjoyable retirement

​

On Thursday, October 26, the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, led by the Honorable Minister Omar Ottley, hosted a symposium focused on the transition from active labor to retirement. The information session was to inform the stakeholders on the data received based on the research carried out on the labor market.

The event saw the participation of prominent figures, including the Governor of St. Maarten, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, along with their respective teams.

Ms. Ifeola Badejo, a distinguished St. Maarten Island treasure, skillfully moderated the symposium.

The event featured informative presentations by key speakers, notably Dr. Jennifer Rouse, a Gerontologist and Policy Analyst, who shed light on the aging population in the region, and Glennfor Hellement, MSc, a seasoned consultant from Phenox Consultants in Curaçao with extensive experience in actuarial advising for life insurers, pension funds, employers, and directors in the Caribbean. The core focus of the symposium was to present a balanced, feasible, and sustainable approach to retirement reforms. “On this day, we reached a milestone in acquiring data that is needed for positive reforms.” Minister Ottley stated.

This approach was presented by Koert van Buiren and Daniel van Vuuren, two consultants who have diligently studied the labor market and the social security system of Sint Maarten over the past two years. They expressed their gratitude to Minister Omar E.C. Ottley, his dedicated team and advisors, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment of The Netherlands, the Temporary Work Organization (TWO), and all the stakeholders in Sint Maarten who contributed to this vital research. The event concluded with a thought-provoking panel discussion, led by representatives from various organizations, including the Poverty platform, WICSU, SHTA, the Ministry of TEATT, The Civil Registry, and the University of St. Martin Research Institute.

“I felt honored to have led this symposium, as so eloquently stated by one of the speakers before me, collective efforts is our super power. We must activate our super power and collectively move in one direction for the benefit of our country.” Said Minister Ottley.​