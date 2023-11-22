Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson Addresses Immigration Incident at Port Bobby’s Marina

​

No official notice of suspension issued, Immigration Officer work status remains unaffected

The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, has issued an official letter via email to an Immigration Officer on Tuesday morning at approximately 9:30AM, in response to the unfortunate incident that occurred with an arriving local citizen that refuted to provide an adequate identification at Port Bobby’s Marina on Sunday, November 19th, 2023.

In her letter, Minister Richardson commended the officer for correctly enforcing the legal requirement for travelers to present a valid passport upon entry into Sint Maarten.

The officer’s adherence to established protocols in addressing the requirement of a Dutch identification card by the passenger was acknowledged as commendable.

However, Minister Richardson also addressed concerns related to a potential violation of Article 97 of the Legal Position of the Police (Rechtspositiebesluit). The Minister also emphasized the obligation to maintain confidentiality as outlined contractually.. Due to the Ministry’s high regard for handling personal information, any violation of this principle may result in disciplinary actions.

The Minister clarified that, as of now, there is no official notice of suspension, and the officer’s present work status remains unaffected. Any potential suspension would follow established procedures, as a thorough investigation is ongoing, during which the officer will have the opportunity to present her case.

Minister Richardson assured the officer that until further communication is provided, she is expected to resume her duties as scheduled by her superiors. The Minister emphasized her commitment to ensuring a fair and impartial examination of the facts surrounding the incident.

Minister Richardson encouraged the officer to personally touch base with her if further clarification of the letter is required, concluding with an appreciation for her cooperation in the investigation. A hard copy of the issued letter will also be delivered to the Justice worker.​