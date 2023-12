Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs

Graduating from the Ministerial Corporate Governance Training was one of the many accomplishments I am proud to say I achieved this year. Positions of leadership do not mean it’s time for you to stop learning, it means you need to elevate the level of education, especially where it entails guiding this great nation of people.

